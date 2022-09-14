SIMULATIONiQ™ Simulation learning solution to be Highlighted at the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium

Education Management Solutions' Military Health System partners feature innovative applications of SIMULATIONiQ to advance en-route care and optimize human factors performance

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions, an industry pioneer in simulation-based healthcare education will have its SIMULATIONiQ learning management platform featured at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS.) EMS' valued partners are showcasing innovative research on critical interprofessional communications and human factors data analysis. This research will inform the modeling of new team-based treatment workflows and improve clinical decision making. The work focuses heavily on treatment in austere combat, evacuation, and prolonged field care environments.

"The essential data our solutions harvest and automate provide critical insight to improve workflows, maximize training and produce better outcomes" said Matt Merino, Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "As a former service member, this mission is personal. EMS is honored to help pave the path to optimized critical care for our active-duty military personnel."

MHSRS provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, industry, and academic scientists with a focus on research and related health care initiatives.

EMS' SIMULATIONiQ solution will be featured during three symposium events:

Advanced Decision Support and Automation Technologies to Support Combat Casualty Care in Future Multi-Domain Operations

Team Coordination Measures for En-Route Care Training: Foundations for Scalable Assessment

Technologies and Approaches to Support Specialty Virtual Health in Denied, Intermittent, or Low-Bandwidth Communications Environments

About EMS:

Celebrating 30 years of innovation, Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneer in simulation and competency-based learning for healthcare education and training. EMS provides turnkey education solutions, program management, design, installation, and 24/7 customer support for hundreds of universities, colleges, and healthcare systems worldwide.

