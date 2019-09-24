Simulmedia And Kochava Partner To Unite Mobile App Usage Insights And TV Viewing Data

NEW YORK and SANDPOINT, Idaho, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simulmedia, the preeminent provider of audience-based, data-optimized TV advertising, and Kochava, the leading mobile attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace, today announced a partnership that enables brands to activate TV media plans that are based on the networks, dayparts and programs their mobile consumers are actually watching.

"As a result of this partnership, marketers will be able to easily and quickly use TV advertising to increase consumer engagement with their mobile apps," said Simulmedia CEO and Founder, Dave Morgan. "There's no one company that knows more about mobile users and usage than Kochava. As mobile acquisition costs increase, we're excited to give marketers an affordable, scalable and fast TV alternative to reach their consumers."

Leveraging Simulmedia's predictive daily insights into TV viewership and Kochava's rich mobile data analytics and tools, marketers will have an extremely precise view of their target users viewing habits, including most popular programs, networks, days, and dayparts simply by accessing their Kochava dashboard. This also will make it faster and easier for marketers to build and measure TV media campaigns in real-time based on a variety of different audiences and objectives, from acquisition to awareness.

"We are partnering with Simulmedia to address a critical marketing problem for the first time: how to understand the relationship between broad-based mobile consumption and linear TV," said Charles Manning, CEO and Founder of Kochava. "This partnership provides the only way for brands to use their mobile data to access and optimize linear TV audiences easily and transparently. Our partnership will provide marketers with tools that help them master the modern media landscape with the only at-scale, mobile audience activation solution for TV."

For more information or to get started, visit www.tvplusmobile.com or contact your Simulmedia or Kochava team.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. (www.kochava.com) is a provider of secure, real-time data solutions. We help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven service and innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth.

About Simulmedia

Simulmedia is a New York-based TV ad platform that enables predictable, scalable customer creation. Powered by the company's patented software platform, robust data science and experienced media industry veterans, Simulmedia empowers marketers to rapidly receive audience and TV campaign insights, activate those insights via plans that quickly and cost efficiently reach more targeted customers on every Nielsen rated network at guaranteed delivery, and optimize for continuous growth.

