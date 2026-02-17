SimuTech Group Named 2025 Worldwide Channel Partner of the Year at Synopsys' Simulation and Analysis Global Sales Conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimuTech Group, a leading provider of Ansys simulation software — now part of the Synopsys portfolio — alongside comprehensive consulting and training services, today announced it has been named 2025 Worldwide Channel Partner of the Year at Synopsys' Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Global Sales Conference.

This award represents the highest recognition within the global channel partner ecosystem, honoring exceptional performance, growth, and strategic partnership across both software and services.

The recognition caps a landmark year for SimuTech Group, marked by record‑breaking results, successful integration following the SimuTech–Ozen Engineering merger, and continued leadership in delivering simulation‑driven innovation.

"Being named Worldwide Channel Partner of the Year is an extraordinary honor. It's a testament to the strength and success of our team as well as our partnership with Synopsys," said Katie Lally, CEO and Owner of SimuTech Group. "In a year defined by industry change and transformation, our teams remained focused, resilient, and customer‑driven—delivering historic results across both software and services."

A Year of Global Recognition and Performance Excellence

In addition to being named Worldwide Channel Partner of the Year, SimuTech Group received multiple regional and global honors in 2025 — including awards for Americas Channel Partner of the Year, marketing leadership, new customer acquisition (driven in large part by the legacy Ozen Engineering team), and sales excellence across both regional and worldwide categories.

Together, these recognitions reflect SimuTech Group's ability to deliver end-to-end value — from enterprise software deployment and advanced simulation consulting to training, enablement, and long-term customer success.

Strategic Partnerships Powering Industry Impact

SimuTech Group's 2025 recognition highlights the company's role in enabling large‑scale, high‑impact engineering programs through deep collaboration with customers and technology partners. At the global sales conference, SimuTech leadership co‑presented alongside Synopsys executives on strategic partnership initiatives, showcasing customer engagements that represent some of the largest and most complex simulation programs in the global channel ecosystem.

"SimuTech Group's recognition as Worldwide Channel Partner of the Year reflects what happens when innovation meets execution," said Ravi Kumar, VP of Global Channel Sales at Synopsys. "Their record‑breaking results across software sales and customer success, delivered with focus and resilience, set a high standard for channel excellence. We're pleased to recognize this achievement and look forward to continuing our successful collaboration."

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Synopsys," added Lally. "Their collaboration, trust, and shared commitment to customer success continue to be foundational to everything we do."

Looking Ahead to 2026

With momentum from a record-setting year and multiple top-tier recognitions, SimuTech Group enters 2026 focused on expanding its global reach, advancing digital engineering capabilities, and helping customers solve increasingly complex engineering challenges through simulation-driven innovation.

"We are also energized by the evolving industry landscape and the opportunities ahead — including our growing relationship with Synopsys — as we expand our ability to support customers across the electronic design automation (EDA) domain, alongside Ansys simulation and analysis software," said Lally.

About SimuTech Group

SimuTech Group has over 40 years of experience helping clients push the boundaries of innovation to deliver transformational products through simulation. As the trusted advisor to more than 4,000 clients, the company supports users of Ansys simulation software — part of Synopsys — by improving product efficiency, reliability, and performance through a full‑service approach spanning sales, support, consulting, and training. SimuTech's team of engineering experts helps organizations solve complex challenges and accelerate R&D outcomes with confidence.

CONTACT: Aaron Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE SimuTech Group Inc