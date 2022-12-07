SimX and U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command Wing Partner on New Exploratory Projects for Advanced VR Medical Simulation Training

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimX is announcing a new $225K effort with the U.S. Air Force to explore emerging areas for the use of advanced VR medical simulation training (MST). This effort seeks to innovate around the use of VR MST in three critical training needs for Air Force Special Operations Command Wing (AFSOC): urban and technical search and rescue, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), and medical care during active combat (Care Under Fire).

The VALOR program allows clinical trainees to refine their skills in training scenarios which aim to model realistic psychosocial and medical environments in order to enable personnel to "train how they fight." Depicted is an image from an existing USAF TCCC scenario, in which a point-of-care ultrasound is being used to diagnose an injured warfighter during a helicopter evacuation.

This effort, housed within SimX's Virtual Advancement of Learning for Operational Readiness (VALOR) program, aims to enhance the accessibility of training for these critical Special Warfare missions. During an initial three-month exploration phase, SimX will work with AFSOC subject matter experts from the 24th Special Operations Wing to conduct a detailed feasibility study of the use of VR for these areas and produce curricular guidelines aimed at existing training capability gaps. "These efforts will allow us to target the training of complex tactical decision-making and high consequence, low occurrence skills that will be critical in the future operating environment," said Col John R. Dorsch DO, USAF (ret.), senior military advisor at SimX and former Medical Director for USAF Pararescue. "VALOR's expansion will ensure accelerated learning and expertise development across the full spectrum of operations."

Potential training requirements include high angle recovery, confined space rescue, breaching and extrication, patient packaging and transload, and casualty movement under fire. The overall objective of the collaboration is to identify key areas of need for future development in VR MST. The project aims to investigate feasibility for both civilian and military requirements, as the three focus areas are applicable to civilian emergency agencies as well. "VR advancement in these training areas will enable more efficient and cost-effective simulation for rare but critical events. This training could be particularly impactful for resource limited civilian agencies, which could benefit tremendously from access to low-cost VR simulation," said Karthik V Sarma PhD, principal investigator of the VALOR program and Chief Technology Officer of SimX. Funding for the collaboration was provided by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) under the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

About SimX

SimX created an industry-leading virtual reality medical simulation platform that is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer virtual reality cases either together in the same space or from the safety of their own homes. SimX developed a unique system that allows for a "holodeck-like" experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. You talk and interact with virtual patients the same way that you would in real life. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. Learn more about the SimX System at simxvr.com.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.

