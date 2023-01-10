SimX Awarded U.S. Space Force Contract to Adapt VR Medical Simulation Training for Astronaut Recovery and Space Launch Medicine

SimX was awarded a multi-year $1.7M contract by the U.S. Space Force to develop virtual reality training simulations that will help prepare Pararescuemen, Combat Rescue Officers and flight surgeons to treat medical conditions in space and during astronaut recovery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Advancement [1] of Learning for Operational Readiness (VALOR) program at SimX, Inc. has been awarded a multi-year program by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) to develop a novel VR medical simulation training capability for the astronaut recovery and space launch missions. This program seeks to enhance the unique, mission-critical clinical training provided to U.S. Air Force (USAF) Pararescue Specialist, Combat Rescue Officers, and flight surgeons enabling them to identify and treat a variety of medical conditions not seen in other contexts.

The developed PHSMCC curriculum will include a variety of mission profiles, including ocean personnel recovery missions such as the one depicted here. Image from a simulated virtual environment used in the curriculum; final quality is dependent on specific hardware configuration. (SimX, Inc. photo) USAF 58th Rescue Squadron Airmen participate in a live astronaut recovery training exercise using a simulated Dragon capsule in preparation for the NASA/SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 launch. The new research program aims to augment these live exercises with novel VR simulation training capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane Young, Nellis AFB)

The initial $1.7M program commitment will focus on adapting the existing SimX Virtual Reality Medical Simulation System (VRMSS) to include space-specific components as well as unique medical scenarios outlined by the existing Pre-Hospital Space Medicine Care Course (PHSMCC). These will be developed in collaboration with and tested by the USAF 24th Special Operations Wing as well as the 1st Air Force, Detachment 3, Human Space Flight Support Operations. Funding for this program was provided through a SpaceWERX Phase II SBIR contract in partnership with Space Systems Command (SSC), with management of the effort by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Special Operations Forces and Personnel Recovery Division (AFLCMC/WIS), the Air Force program office supporting Special Warfare and Special Operations Command warfighters worldwide. Technical and subject matter expertise is provided by the 1st Air Force (AFSPACE). The simulation platform will run on the fully wireless HTC Focus 3 VR headset.

"The mission of the VALOR program is to adapt VR medical simulation training to enable high-quality, repeatable, and accessible clinical training for any scenario," said Karthik V Sarma, PhD, VALOR Principal Investigator and SimX CTO. "We're honored to have the opportunity to take the VRMSS to the next frontier by helping the DOD's elite medical personnel protect the health of our astronauts and space launch personnel."

These new capabilities aim to enable faster, more frequent, more effective and more cost-effective training for space operational medical support, enabling better medical outcomes for astronauts and space launch personnel. The developed capabilities will also be made available for commercial use to support the burgeoning commercial human spaceflight market and will initially include specific support for the Dragon and Orion capsules as well as a variety of launch scenarios and locations. A comprehensive training curriculum will be developed, including scenarios representing the unique physiological challenges of a deconditioned astronaut returning from a long-duration space flight.

"The mission impact of this project will be increased overall medical capability for global rescue forces responding to Human Space Flight contingency landings. These capabilities are critical for ensuring the highest standard of care is provided by our PJs as they prepare for the continued expansion of Human Space Flight operations," said Brent Maney of the Department of Defense Human Space Fight Support Office, and technical subject matter expert of the effort on behalf of the Department of the Air Force.

SimX has created an industry-leading virtual reality medical simulation platform (simxvr.com) that is used around the world and by top institutions including the Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer virtual reality cases either together in the same space or from the comfort of their own homes. SimX developed a unique system that allows for a "holodeck-like" experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. Trainees talk and interact with virtual patients the same way that they would in reality. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. Learn more about the SimX System at simxvr.com http://simxvr.com/

