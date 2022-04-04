SimX Develops EMS Training Program Using Virtual Reality

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimX has launched a virtual reality (VR) curriculum of essential EMS training scenarios designed to prepare front line care professionals to provide critical care and avoid errors in emergency situations. In collaboration with experts in medical education and front line care, the physician-led clinical team at SimX has developed a comprehensive curriculum for EMTs and paramedics through their VR software platform.

SimX previously developed training programs for nursing and the military, and the new EMS curriculum includes immersive VR training scenarios targeted to prepare new EMTs and advanced paramedics. In addition to the standard SimX training modules, the EMS curriculum includes brand new VR scenarios for prehospital stroke care, advanced trauma life support, medication overdose, acute heart attack and anaphylaxis. The SimX platform uses wireless VR headsets to navigate through a scenario, and is multiplayer functional, allowing for multiple learners to be in the same virtual environment simultaneously even if they are in different locations

"Traditional EMS simulation training can be costly and logistically complex, requiring coordination between instructors, students, live models, and environments," said SimX CEO Dr. Ryan Ribeira, "The SimX system provides immersive clinical scenarios at a fraction of the cost, and can be delivered from any location using our patented cloud-based software."

SimX created an industry-leading virtual reality medical simulation platform that is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer virtual reality cases either together in the same space or from the safety of their own homes. SimX developed a unique system that allows for a "holodeck-like" experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. You talk and interact with virtual patients the same way that you would in real life. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. Learn more about the SimX system at simxvr.com .

