SimX Launches AI Assistant to Scale VR Healthcare Training Without Sacrificing Educator Control

New AI-powered capability enables healthcare institutions to train more learners, reduce faculty workload, and deliver consistent simulation at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimX, the global leader in virtual reality (VR) simulation for healthcare education and training, has introduced AI Assistant, an AI-powered capability within its platform that enables healthcare educators to scale immersive, team-based simulation without increasing staffing costs or compromising quality.

AI Assistant Orders and Actions

AI Assistant automates patient and multi-character interactions within SimX's high-fidelity VR scenarios while keeping educators fully in control. Nursing programs, medical schools, healthcare systems, and training institutions can now expand access to simulation and reduce cost per learner without sacrificing rigor.

Traditional simulation-based education is resource-intensive. Facilitators spend significant time managing scenarios, role-playing patients, and coordinating team interactions. AI Assistant removes that bottleneck by automating real-time dialogue and character behaviors across entire scenarios.

Unlike generic AI tools, AI Assistant operates within strict, curriculum-aligned parameters, delivering consistent, repeatable experiences that meet accreditation and competency standards. Educators can observe, guide, and intervene at any point, maintaining full oversight while shifting their focus to high-value coaching and debriefing.

"Healthcare programs today face growing student populations, constrained resources, and no room to compromise on quality. AI Assistant was designed to bridge that gap. It ensures every learner gets a high-quality, standardized experience while still engaging in the dynamic, team-based interactions they'll encounter in real clinical settings," said Dr. Ryan Ribeira, CEO of SimX.

The platform supports multi-character dynamic scenarios with AI-controlled patients, family members, and care team participants, simultaneous multi-learner experiences that mirror real clinical environments, and room-scale VR training that builds both technical and interpersonal skills. By automating execution while preserving realism and control, institutions can run more sessions, train larger cohorts, and expand access to high-quality simulation without proportional increases in cost or staffing.

"Faculty remain at the center of the learning experience. Rather than running every aspect of a simulation, they can focus on developing clinical judgment, communication, and teamwork," said Jen Polson, Head of Product at SimX.

Built for universities, healthcare systems, EMS programs, and military medical training, AI Assistant includes safeguards that ensure predictable, scenario-bound behavior, eliminating the variability risks common with general-purpose AI tools. AI Assistant is now available on the SimX platform. To learn more, visit simxvr.com.

About SimX

SimX is a leading provider of immersive VR simulation for healthcare education and training. Its platform is used by medical schools, nursing programs, healthcare systems, and government organizations worldwide to improve competency, enhance patient safety, and expand access to simulation-based learning.

Media Contact:

Jayne Michalek, Director of Marketing

(650) 231-5406

[email protected]

SOURCE SimX