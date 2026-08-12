SimX's Autonomous Simulation: A Powerful New Tool for Instructors to Scale On-Demand Healthcare Training

New feature enables healthcare learners to complete expert-validated, immersive clinical encounters independently, removing traditional simulation lab constraints.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimX, the leader in immersive healthcare simulation, today announced the launch of Autonomous Simulation, a powerful new feature enabling healthcare learners to complete expert-validated, immersive patient encounters entirely on their own. The solution is designed for nursing and allied health programs, health systems, and clinical training organizations that need scalable, high-fidelity simulation without the constraints of a traditional sim lab.

SimX's Autonomous Simulation closes the gap between classroom instruction and clinical readiness. Built for online nursing and allied health programs, community colleges, health systems, and traditional simulation programs looking to extend their reach.

With SimX Autonomous Simulation, learners can pick up a headset and engage in fully interactive clinical scenarios outside scheduled lab hours. There's no instructor setup, moderation, or additional staffing required. Learners speak naturally to patients, family members, and care team members while automatically tracking critical actions, providing programs with the necessary documentation for accreditation and competency verification.

"Simulation has always been one of the most powerful tools we have for preparing healthcare learners, but its impact has been limited by access. Autonomous Simulation changes that. For the first time, learners can step into a fully immersive, expert-validated patient encounter whenever and wherever they need it, without an instructor. That's not just a new feature, it's a new model for clinical education," said Dr. Ryan Ribeira, CEO of SimX.

While high-fidelity simulation is widely recognized as highly effective for preparing healthcare learners, access has historically depended on having a staffed sim lab and a trained educator available. Autonomous Simulation removes this dependency entirely. Learners launch scenarios independently directly from the headset. Through speech-driven interaction, learners communicate naturally, and every character response is clinician-validated through a tightly controlled AI layer to eliminate the risk of hallucinated or inaccurate clinical content.

The platform supports both solo and multi-learner formats, seamlessly mirroring real clinical dynamics. Additionally, automated performance tracking captures critical objectives including completion, sequencing, and timing, with no manual observation needed. Following a session, learners receive a full after-action report summarizing their performance, which can be shared with instructors to track progress over time. For existing SimX customers, Autonomous Simulation runs on headsets already in place, meaning no new hardware is required.

Built for online nursing and allied health programs, community colleges, health systems, and traditional simulation programs looking to extend their reach, Autonomous Simulation closes the gap between classroom instruction and clinical readiness. Whether an institution lacks a dedicated sim lab or wants to offer additional on-demand practice for NCLEX preparation, remediation, or onboarding, the feature ensures learners are fully prepared.

About SimX

SimX is a leading provider of immersive VR simulation for healthcare education and training. Its platform is used by medical schools, nursing programs, healthcare systems, and government organizations worldwide to improve competency, enhance patient safety, and expand access to simulation-based learning.

Media Contact:

Jayne Michalek, Director of Marketing

[email protected], (650) 231-5406

SOURCE SimX