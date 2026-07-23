SimX Launches Scenario Editor, a No-Code Tool for Customizing VR Medical Simulations

Facilitators can now edit patient dialogue, EHR screens, medication formularies, and learning objectives directly.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimX, the global leader in virtual reality (VR) simulation for healthcare education and training, has launched Scenario Editor, a no-code platform that lets simulation facilitators adapt VR training scenarios to their institution's own clinical protocols, electronic health record systems, and medical formularies. The tool runs in a standard web browser and requires no coding.

SimX's Scenario Editor Editable critical action tracking

Scenario Editor addresses a persistent pain point in clinical simulation: the gap between highly polished, professionally built VR content and the specific clinical realities of the institution using it. Until now, facilitators needing to update patient dialogue, swap EHR screenshots, or adjust assessed competencies had to submit a vendor request and wait. Scenario Editor eliminates that bottleneck.

"Scenario Editor was built around a simple conviction: the educators closest to the learners should have the power to shape the learning experience. We spent months listening to simulation faculty describe the workarounds they'd invented just to make their scenarios feel real for their students. This tool is our answer to every one of those workarounds, built to be genuinely usable by anyone on a simulation team, regardless of their technical background," said Sarah Davis, Product Manager at SimX.

Accessible from any web browser, Scenario Editor offers eight core capabilities:

Custom patient and NPC dialogue : Edit how patients and care team characters respond.

: Edit how patients and care team characters respond. AI-generated audio : New dialogue is voiced automatically, typically within hours.

: New dialogue is voiced automatically, typically within hours. Custom EMR slide uploads : Upload screenshots matching the institution's own EHR system, including Epic and Cerner.

: Upload screenshots matching the institution's own EHR system, including Epic and Cerner. Editable critical action tracking : Align assessed competencies to the institution's curriculum and accreditation requirements.

: Align assessed competencies to the institution's curriculum and accreditation requirements. Pyxis medication customization : Stock the virtual Pyxis with the institution's actual medication formulary.

: Stock the virtual Pyxis with the institution's actual medication formulary. Editable learning objectives : Adjust objectives per cohort.

: Adjust objectives per cohort. Non-destructive versioning : Every edit is saved as a new version; the original scenario is preserved.

: Every edit is saved as a new version; the original scenario is preserved. AI Assistant compatibility: Customized scenarios work with SimX AI Assistant without additional setup.

"Simulation only works when learners believe what they're seeing. The moment a patient responds with something that doesn't match their institution's protocol, or a lab value reflects someone else's EHR, the clinical reality breaks down, and the learning breaks down with it. Scenario Editor closes that gap at the source, enabling educators to ensure every detail of a scenario matches the clinical environment their learners are preparing for," said Jen Polson, Head of Product at SimX.

Scenario Editor further extends SimX's growing platform of tools and capabilities designed to help simulation programs run more, reach more learners, and deliver richer training experiences without asking more of their faculty.

About SimX

SimX is a leading provider of immersive VR simulation for healthcare education and training. Its platform is used by medical schools, nursing programs, healthcare systems, and government organizations worldwide to improve competency, enhance patient safety, and expand access to simulation-based learning.

Media Contact:

Jayne Michalek, Director of Marketing

[email protected], (650) 231-5406

SOURCE SimX