SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

BEIJING, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2019. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website: http://ir.sina.com. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Contact:

Investor Relations

SINA Corporation

Phone: +86-10-5898-3336

Email: ir@staff.sina.com.cn

