Sina Golshany is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MODESTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sina S. Golshany is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Aeronautic Engineering in recognition of his role as Director of Technology at the Fabricated Extrusion Company.

With one year of experience in his current position as Director of Technology, Sina S. Golshany is commended for his remarkable contributions to the industry. Having gathered over nine years of experience in the field of Aeronautic Engineering under his belt, in his current capacity Golshany is responsible for the investigation and implementation of new technologies including simulation driven product development.





To further enhance his professional development, Golshany is an esteemed member of numerous organizations including the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronauts; Society of Plastic Engineers; International Society for Optics and Photonics; Society of Allied Weight Engineers; and Royal Aeronautics Society (UK Group/ US Chapter). An illustrious scholar, Golshany has authored several works including, "Electric Aviation and The Product Development Grand Challenge- A Novel Configuration for Future Narrow body Aircraft Utilizing Natural Laminar Flow and Open Fan Technologies."





In recognition of his professional accolades, Golshany was the recipient of several professional accolades including the Meritorious Invention Award, Best Overall Innovation Award - Grand Solution for Product Differentiation Team, Aircraft Design Award, Bold Ingenuity Award: Inspiring & Visionary Creativity Order of Areté, Team Aircraft Design Award, and Individual Aircraft Design Award.





Charitable to various organizations, Golshany mentors undergraduate students at his alma mater USC through the Veterbi Student Alumni Mentorship Program (VSAMP) which focuses on aerospace engineering.





