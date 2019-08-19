SINA Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SINA Corporation (the "Company" or "SINA") (NASDAQ: SINA), a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $533.1 million . Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to $530.4 million , representing an increase of 5% on a constant currency basis [1] .

. Non-GAAP net revenues decreased 1% year-over-year to , representing an increase of 5% on a constant currency basis . Advertising revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $433.6 million .

. Non-advertising revenues increased 19% year-over-year to $99.4 million . Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 20% year-over-year to $96.8 million .

. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues increased 20% year-over-year to . Net income attributable to SINA was $51.4 million , or $0.73 for diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA was $54.0 million , or $0.76 for non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2019 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2018, or RMB6.40=US$1.00.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2019, SINA reported net revenues of $533.1 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $537.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $530.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $534.8 million for the same period last year.

Advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $433.6 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $454.1 million for the same period last year, primarily due to a decline in portal advertising revenues and negative currency translation impact.

Non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $99.4 million, an increase of 19% compared to $83.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP non-advertising revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $96.8 million, an increase of 20% compared to $80.7 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year growth in non-advertising revenues was mainly attributable to the revenues derived from Weibo's live streaming business acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased revenues generated from SINA fin-tech businesses.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 77%, compared to 80% for the same period last year. Advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 80%, compared to 82% for the same period last year. Non-advertising gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 61%, down from 69% for the same period last year, resulted from the relatively lower gross margin of the acquired live streaming business of Weibo.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $282.7 million, compared to $294.7 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $256.0 million, compared to $272.1 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributable to a reduction in sales and marketing expenses through cost efficiency achieved in channel marketing campaigns.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $126.0 million, compared to $136.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 24%, compared to 25% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $152.8 million, compared to $159.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 29%, compared to 30% for the same period last year.

Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $19.7 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2019 included (i) a $15.7 million net interest and other income; (ii) a $4.3 million net earning from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears; and (iii) a $0.3 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2018 included (i) a $20.1 million net interest and other income; (ii) a $16.4 million net loss on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment on investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $2.5 million net loss from equity method investments, which is reported one quarter in arrears.

Income tax expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $46.7 million, compared to $27.9 million for the same period last year, largely attributable to the deferred tax charges recognized from the fair value changes of investments.

Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $51.4 million, compared to $35.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.73, compared to $0.47 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $54.0 million, compared to $66.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.76, compared to $0.89 for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2019, SINA's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.0 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, net cash provided by operating activities was $128.6 million, capital expenditures totaled $5.0 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $11.6 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net revenues, non-GAAP advertising revenues, non-GAAP non-advertising revenues, non-GAAP advertising and non-advertising gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may be defined differently than similar terms used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude recognition of deferred revenues related to the license granted to Leju, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain (loss) on sale of investment, deemed disposal, fair value changes and impairment on investment, adjustment for non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests, amortization of convertible debt issuance cost, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management compensates for these limitations by also considering the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About SINA

SINA is a leading online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. Its digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile apps) and Weibo (social media) enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

SINA.com offers distinct and targeted professional content on each of its region-specific websites and a full range of complementary offerings. SINA mobile provides news information, professional and entertainment content customized for mobile users through mobile applications and mobile portal site SINA.cn.

Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover content. Based on an open platform architecture, Weibo provides unprecedented and simple way for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a massive global platform and stay connected with the world.

Through these properties and other product lines, SINA offer an array of online media and social media services to its users to create a rich canvas for businesses and advertisers to effectively connect and engage with their targeted audiences.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, SINA's expected financial performance and SINA's strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release). SINA may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. SINA assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release and elsewhere. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to failure to meet internal or external expectations of future performance given the rapidly evolving markets; condition of the global financial and credit market; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on online advertising sales and value-added services for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products, including portal, Weibo and fin-tech products; failure to enter and develop the small and medium enterprise market by the Company or through cooperation with other parties, such as Alibaba; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including adverse impacts on our financial results from equity pick-up, fair value changes and impairment; and failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in SINA's 2018 annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2019

2018 Net revenues:

















Advertising $ 433,633

$ 454,091

$ 388,025

$ 821,658

$ 821,172 Non-advertising 99,421

83,269

87,114

186,535

156,940



533,054

537,360

475,139

1,008,193

978,112 Cost of revenues(1):

















Advertising 85,589

80,583

84,379

169,968

163,698 Non-advertising 38,722

25,890

31,144

69,866

51,482



124,311

106,473

115,523

239,834

215,180 Gross profit 408,743

430,887

359,616

768,359

762,932





















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing(1) 147,721

183,589

145,478

293,199

323,276 Product development(1) 91,981

83,877

94,049

186,030

169,014 General and administrative(1) 43,016

27,242

33,160

76,176

61,174



282,718

294,708

272,687

555,405

553,464 Income from operations 126,025

136,179

86,929

212,954

209,468





















Non-operating income:

















Earning (loss) from equity method investments, net 4,316

(2,527)

(16,253)

(11,937)

(4,299) Gain (loss) on sale of investments, fair value changes and impairment

on investments, net (315)

(16,396)

80,806

80,491

(9,170) Interest and other income, net 15,744

20,116

13,102

28,846

37,214



19,745

1,193

77,655

97,400

23,745





















Income before income taxes 145,770

137,372

164,584

310,354

233,213 Income tax expenses (46,720)

(27,858)

(65,235)

(111,955)

(46,608)





















Net income 99,050

109,514

99,349

198,399

186,605 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 47,626

74,462

66,266

113,892

122,859





















Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders $ 51,424

$ 35,052

$ 33,083

$ 84,507

$ 63,746











































Basic net income per share $ 0.74

$ 0.49

$ 0.48

$ 1.21

$ 0.89 Diluted net income per share(2) $ 0.73

$ 0.47

$ 0.46

$ 1.20

$ 0.85





















Shares used in computing basic net income per share 69,709

71,210

69,461

69,586

71,324





















Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 69,944

73,553

69,759

69,852

73,793

































































(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 2,620

$ 2,890

$ 2,536

$ 5,156

$ 5,431

Sales and marketing 6,031

6,474

5,620

11,651

11,354

Product development 8,415

7,735

9,654

18,069

15,222

General and administrative 11,200

6,915

10,978

22,178

14,323





















(2) Net income attributable to SINA's ordinary shareholders is adjusted for diluted shares issued by our subsidiary and equity method investments.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands)





















June 30,

December 31,







2019

2018



Assets









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,432,065

$ 1,545,800



Short-term investments

599,048

799,534



Restricted cash

117,065

97,032



Accounts receivable, net

613,796

527,897



Financing receivables, net(1)

216,090

-



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

570,784

362,435



Subtotal

3,548,848

3,332,698















Property and equipment, net

256,837

262,846

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net(2)

32,820

-

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

315,867

319,575

Long-term investments

2,300,967

1,889,843

Other assets

67,708

81,127

Total assets

$ 6,523,047

$ 5,886,089

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 180,150

$ 172,562



Amount due to customers

89,445

97,032



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

665,302

540,807



Short-term bank loan

70,838

78,229



Deferred revenues

153,609

139,306



Short-term operating lease liabilities(2)

14,675

-



Funding debts(1)

137,056

-



Income taxes payable

96,289

115,725



Subtotal

1,407,364

1,143,661















Convertible debt

886,195

884,123

Long-term funding debts(1)

43,688

-

Long-term deferred revenues

38,435

43,652

Long-term operating lease liabilities(2)

20,026

-

Other long-term liabilities

109,741

51,781



Total liabilities

2,505,449

2,123,217















Shareholders' equity











SINA shareholders' equity

2,835,718

2,717,791



Non-controlling interests

1,181,880

1,045,081



Total shareholders' equity

4,017,598

3,762,872















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,523,047

$ 5,886,089















(1) In 2019, the Company set up few trusts, which were administered by third-party trust company to invest in consumer

loans to the individual borrowers recommended by the Company. The trusts are considered as variable interest entities

under ASC 810. Accordingly, the financing receivables due from the borrowers and the loan payables to the third party

investors of the trust units are recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheet as financing receivables and funding

debts, respectively.















(2) The Company adopted the new leasing guidance (ASU 2016-2) started from January 1, 2019, which requires that a

lessee recognize the assets and liabilities that arise from operating leases. The Company recognized a right-of-use asset

and a liability relating to lease payments (the Lease Liability) in the statements of financial position for lease contracts

having terms beyond 12 months period.

SINA CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (U.S. Dollars in thousands)



























Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

























Net revenues



















Portal:



















Portal Advertising $ 62,973

$ 84,173

$ 46,896

$ 109,869

$ 148,305

Other 43,740

30,631

34,916

78,656

57,405

Subtotal 106,713

114,804

81,812

188,525

205,710























Weibo:



















Advertising and marketing 370,660

369,942

341,141

711,801

672,891

Weibo VAS 61,176

56,647

58,036

119,212

103,581

Subtotal 431,836

426,589

399,177

831,013

776,472

























Elimination (5,495)

(4,033)

(5,850)

(11,345)

(4,070)





$ 533,054

$ 537,360

$ 475,139

$ 1,008,193

$ 978,112

























Cost of revenues



















Portal:



















Portal Advertising $ 25,011

$ 28,546

$ 21,660

$ 46,671

$ 57,919

Other 22,823

20,146

16,884

39,707

36,615

Subtotal 47,834

48,692

38,544

86,378

94,534

























Weibo 81,972

61,790

82,817

164,789

124,692

























Elimination (5,495)

(4,009)

(5,838)

(11,333)

(4,046)





$ 124,311

$ 106,473

$ 115,523

$ 239,834

$ 215,180

























Gross margin



















Portal 55%

58%

53%

54%

54%

Weibo 81%

86%

79%

80%

84%





77%

80%

76%

76%

78%

