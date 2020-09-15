Sinai Health Acquires ImmersiveTouch® Surgical Simulation Technology To Improve Efficiency and Safety of Procedures

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinai Health System in Chicago is one of the first level-1 trauma centers in the United States to install ImmersiveTouch® virtual-reality surgical simulation technology to improve surgical procedures. The ImmersiveTouch software suite combines medical imaging and proprietary virtual-reality surgical simulation technology to provide surgeons with an intuitive way to plan treatment for trauma cases with an in-depth view of their patients' complex conditions. With ImmersiveTouch, the surgeon uses an interactive 3D virtual reality model of a patient's anatomy to create a patient-specific surgical plan. After the procedure, the surgeon compares the preoperative plan with a postoperative model using intraoperative medical scans to verify a successful procedure, which may lead to less readmissions.

"We are a Level 1 trauma center in the middle of Chicago, and so what I like about ImmersiveTouch is that it's not expensive but it adds value to our system," said Dr. Matthew Ranzer, MD. "The ability to simulate surgery in VR makes our operations more efficient and safer for our patients, which provides a real savings to our hospital and a benefit to our community."

Today, in a growing number of hospitals, surgeons are using ImmersiveTouch to rehearse their operation on a virtual 3D model of the patient's anatomy before the operation begins. The surgeon now has the ability to simulate the procedure in virtual reality where he or she can test and refine surgical techniques, learn the nuances of the patient's unique anatomy, and anticipate difficulties that may arise during the operation. With VR, both the surgeon and the patient go into surgery feeling prepared and confident.

Said Pat Banerjee, CEO of ImmersiveTouch, "Our ImmersiveView VR platform aims to save surgeons valuable time during critical trauma procedures while reducing readmissions. We're thrilled and honored to be a trusted partner for Sinai Health System and to see this revolutionary technology offered to more surgeons in our quest to improve patient care."

About ImmersiveTouch Inc.

ImmersiveTouch is using the latest advancements in surgical simulation, radiology, artificial intelligence and virtual-reality to develop FDA cleared medical technology. The company provides a suite of solutions for surgical planning, patient engagement, and surgical skills training. www.immersivetouch.com

