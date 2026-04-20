Sinai.ai Closes $1.45M Pre-Seed Round to Reimagine the Future of Reading

The AI-native books platform backed by KAUST Innovation Ventures, DisrupTech Ventures, and a coalition of leading investors is transforming the way people read, bringing books to life as living, interactive aiBook™ experiences

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinai.ai, an AI-native books platform, today announced the close of its $1.45M pre-seed funding round, led by KAUST Innovation Ventures (KIV) and DisrupTech Ventures, with participation from Maza Ventures and YOUXEL Ventures, alongside a coalition of angel investors. The capital will fund proprietary tech, AI infrastructure, user acquisition, and licensing.

The $150 billion global book market has seen little innovation in format for decades. Sinai was built to change that. At the heart of the platform is the aiBook™, a trademarked, patent-backed book format built on 100% licensed, full-text content. Readers can converse with their book in real time, generate study guides and quizzes, access titles across multiple languages, and switch between reading and listening. Sinai is launching with thousands of titles, having already secured partnerships with double-digit publishers, including several prominent names in the industry.

Investor Perspectives

"We strongly believe that AI will fundamentally reshape a wide range of industries, and the book industry is long overdue for meaningful innovation. For over two decades, the core format of books has remained largely unchanged. What the Sinai.ai team is building introduces a truly new paradigm — transforming books into interactive, intelligent experiences where readers can engage, learn, and explore in entirely new ways. We are particularly excited about the team and their ability to execute on a vision that sits at the intersection of content, technology, and user experience. We are always proud to back Egyptian founders who are building category-defining companies and pushing the boundaries of innovation beyond local markets."

— Mohamed El Sayed Okasha, DisrupTech Ventures

"What drew me to Sinai.ai is that they're approaching a huge, old industry with respect and clarity. Publishing has been around for centuries, and for good reason, but much of how it operates hasn't evolved at the pace of technology. Instead of trying to break it, Sinai.ai is working alongside it, using AI to modernize how books are created, produced, and distributed. That's a harder path. It requires understanding the incentives of everyone involved and building something that fits into a real ecosystem, not just replacing it. But it's also the more enduring one. The companies that last are often the ones that reshape industries from within, and Sinai.ai feels like it's doing exactly that."

— Tambi Jalouqa, Maza Ventures

About the Team

Sinai.ai was co-founded by five individuals: Ahmed Kamel (CEO), a serial tech entrepreneur with post-graduate studies in AI and innovation at Stanford; Mohamed Elshamy (CRO), Yale MBA, with experience at Google, McKinsey, and Meta; Mohamed Elshenawy (CTO), PhD in AI from the University of Toronto, and led AI teams in different ventures; Hana Malhas (CFO), University of Michigan MBA, with deep experience in creative industries; and Abdullah Moatasem (CCO), creative director with credits at Warner Bros., Netflix, and Disney+.

Media Contact

Hana Malhas

6692369534

[email protected]

www.sinai.ai

SOURCE Sinai.ai Inc.