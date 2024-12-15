SINBON Electronics Held Investor Conference on December 11: Embracing the AI Era and Leading a Smart, Sustainable Future

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading electronic components manufacturer and customized total solution provider, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TSEC#:3023) held its annual investor conference on 12th December 2024 in Center of Industry Collaboration and Innovation Incubation, NCCU, under the title of "Boardless". Through the conference, the company comprehensively elaborated on its product strategy, which is not limited to traditional industry categories. While the company is deeply involved in existing industrial and medical fields, it is actively expanding into more diversified market areas, demonstrating its development vision of breaking the boundaries and continuing to innovate.

SINBON Electronics Investors Conference 2024

This year, while facing a challenging external environment and economic uncertainty, SINBON has still demonstrated resilience and strategic results under difficult conditions with its solid efforts in the five major areas of MAGIC over the years. In a complex and ever-changing business environment, the Communications and Electronic Peripheral industry and Industrial Application industry continue to make breakthroughs despite adversity. Compared with the same period last year, the growths of accumulated sales revenue of the first eleven months in each field are, the Communications and Electronic Peripherals industry increased by 20.32%, the Industrial Application industry increased by 2.76%, the Medical and Health Care industry decreased by 0.63%, the Automobile industry decreased by 4.18%, and the Green Energy industry decreased by 14.98%. %. The accumulated sales revenue for the first 11 months reached NT$30.564 billion, which was a decrease of 0.66% compared with the same period last year. Although the current business performance is in slight fluctuations, SINBON continues to strengthen its core strength upon its steady developing foundation. In terms of profitability, the net profit after tax in the first three quarters was NT$2.796 billion, which was an increase of 4.18% from NT$2.684 billion in the same period last year. The EPS after tax was NT$11.65. The net profit after tax and the EPS were both historical highs since the company was founded, and they show SINBON's continuous and steady operating results despite a variety of challenges.

Under the new trend of artificial intelligence and technological innovation, SINBON takes "surpass the limits, turning imagination into reality" as its core value in product strategy and continues to break through the boundaries of traditional technology, and it is committed to transforming human imagination of the future into achievable real-life solutions. SINBON's semiconductor equipment products meet the demanding needs of modern high-tech industries with their fast and reliable data transmission performance, superior precision and stability. The customized wire harness and module solutions can flexibly respond to different equipment application scenarios, while using environmentally friendly materials and optimizing the production process, which finds a perfect balance between high performance and environmental protection needs. In the research and development of humanoid robots, SINBON's design features lightweight and highly customized designs. SINBON has developed highly durable wire technology that supports fast charging and high-speed data transmission, which raises the possibility of human-machine collaboration to a new level.

In the field of unmanned stores in retail automation, SINBON provides professionally designed weight sensing wire harnesses, signal wire harnesses and image capture wire harnesses. These technologies have undergone rigorous environmental testing and adjustments to ensure stable and accurate image quality in different scenarios. These have significantly improved consumer experience and operational efficiency. While in smart warehousing management, our logistics robots and drone technologies have completely changed the warehousing operation model, which significantly shortened the logistics process time, optimized resource allocation, and made smart logistics no longer just an imagination.

Smart transportation applications show SINBON's innovative capabilities in the energy and mobility fields. The launch of DC and NACS charging cables achieves the perfect combination of high performance and portability with their lightweight design, while meeting high current carrying requirements and bringing a more friendly charging experience to users. The modular cable control technology of commercial electric trucks makes the control of light trucks more flexible, and it further improves transportation efficiency and safety. Vehicle power distribution solutions provide more precise control and management, making driving more efficient and reliable. Finally, for the battery swapping solution for electric two-wheel vehicles, SINBON combines stability and convenience to provide a more sustainable solution for future urban transportation.

SINBON believes that the true value of technology is to widen the imagination and give it the possibility of realization. With SINBON's outstanding innovation capabilities and persistence in a green future, it has created a blueprint for smart and sustainable development and would like to invite global partners to join in driving the world toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

www.sinbon.com

Media Contact: Penny Huang

Tel.: +886-2-2698-9999 Ext. 5671

Email: [email protected]

