SINBON Electronics Holds a Free Webinar on Smart E-bike Solutions

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics, an electronic interconnect design and integration service provider, is pleased to announce a free online webinar focusing on Smart Connected E-bike Solutions. The event is designed to empower E-bike businesses and enthusiasts by showcasing cutting-edge IoT technology that enhances safety and riding experiences.

The E-bike industry is rapidly evolving, with a growing emphasis on safety and performance. SINBON Electronics recognizes this need and provides innovative solutions to meet these demands. Through the power of IoT technology, SINBON offers innovative solutions that elevate E-bike performance, efficiency, and safety.

Join us for this insightful 40-minute webinar, where our experts will delve into the world of Smart Connected E-bike solutions and answer your questions. Here's what you can expect:

  • E-bike Solutions: Gain valuable insights into solutions tailored for smarter and safer E-bikes. Discover how SINBON's technology can elevate your E-bike offerings.
  • Arion App Integration: Explore the seamless integration of our Arion app with blind spot radar systems. Learn how this synergy enhances rider safety by mitigating blind spot-related risks.
  • IoT Applications: Dive into SINBON's IoT applications, which include advanced tracking and real-time alert systems. Understand how these features not only enhance security but also provide valuable data insights.
  • Tracking System Module: Get an in-depth look at our tracking system module and its numerous advantages. Discover how it can revolutionize E-bike tracking and management.
  • Interactive Q&A: Engage directly with our experts and have your questions answered.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving E-bike market. Register now for the SINBON Electronics Smart Connected E-bike solutions webinar and unlock the potential of IoT technology for your E-bike business.

Date: September 20, 2023
Time: 10 AM London (GMT+1)
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-RMYQnjWSzqCvYeH5xm1Gw#/registration

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solution. Thanks to its expertise in e-mobility field, SINBON's solutions improve overall sustainability and help address one of the global challenges, climate change. The group quickly expands their know-how and experiences from the standardized automotive applications into a more bespoke market such as the autonomous and micro-mobility applications. 

To know more about SINBON's service, please visit www.sinbon.com or follow them on LinkedIn

SOURCE SINBON Electronics

SINBON Electronics organise un webinaire gratuit sur les solutions de vélos électriques intelligents

SINBON Electronics organizza un webinar gratuito sulle soluzioni intelligenti per biciclette elettriche

