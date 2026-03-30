TAIPEI and LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is proud to announce its first exhibition at ACT Expo in Las Vegas this May. Now in its 16th year, ACT Expo is the largest fleet technology conference and expo in the United States, shaping what's next in freight movement and commercial transportation. As an active pioneer in EV industry, SINBON is showcasing its advanced capabilities in powering electrified fleets.

SINBON Makes Its Debut at ACT Expo 2026 - Powering the Future of Fleet Electrification SINBON delivers a keynote at the “Transportation Electrification – Charging” session on May 5, sharing technical insights and real-world experience with the industry.

Join Us in Las Vegas

Expo: May 4 – 6, 2026

Conference: May 4-7, 2026

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth: 2213 (West Hall)

Continuously Cultivating the US market

Charging Cable : SINBON has established a firm foothold in the EVSE market thanks to the honorable GEN3 Type 1 charging cable. Our roadmap continues to extend with CCS1 and NACS liquid-cooling charging cables - solutions designed to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of commercial vehicle charging.

: SINBON has established a firm foothold in the EVSE market thanks to the honorable GEN3 Type 1 charging cable. Our roadmap continues to extend with CCS1 and NACS liquid-cooling charging cables - solutions designed to significantly enhance the efficiency and reliability of commercial vehicle charging. Charging Inlet: In parallel, we co-develop with several start-ups and deliver customized charging inlet solutions, spanning diverse standards, conductors and specifications. Through years of dedication, SINBON's NACS inlet has successfully entered large-scale mass production, withstood rigorous market validation.

Professional Voice at Speaker Session

On May 5, SINBON will take the stage at the session "Transportation Electrification – Charging" to deliver a world-class keynote presentation. This speaking engagement reflects our commitment to sharing technical insights and practical experience with the broader industry.

From the show floor to the speaker stage, SINBON's debut at ACT Expo represents a major milestone in our journey to become a trusted partner in the U.S. EV ecosystem. Let's connect and shape the future of electric fleets and build a cleaner, smarter transportation landscape.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989, SINBON empowers industries through intelligent connectivity and sustainable innovation—enabling cleaner mobility, ethical automation, and renewable energy, while advancing technology with purpose and care for the planet.

Our commitment to ESG drives this mission. We continually strengthen carbon management and pursue sustainable innovation, working hand in hand with our partners to spark positive cycles, generate diverse value, and deliver trusted green solutions with lasting impact.

With a presence across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, our global team shares a common mission: to make innovation inseparable from sustainability, and progress inseparable from care.

For more information: https://www.sinbon.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sinbon-electronics/

Media contact

Penny Huang

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.