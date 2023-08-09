Since 2011, RNA therapeutics developers have secured investments worth more than USD 16 billion, claims Roots Analysis

The phenomenal success of RNA-based products in tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their potential to actualize the concept of personalized medicines, has resulted in a significant growth in investment activity in this sector

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Investor Series: Opportunities in the RNA Therapeutics Market (mRNA Therapeutics and Vaccines, RNAi Therapeutics, and RNA Aptamers)" report to its list of offerings.


RNA therapies have emerged as a promising treatment modality, with the potential to target and alter genes, modulate protein functions and broaden the range of druggable targets, thereby paving way for new avenues in disease diagnosis and treatment. With rise in government initiatives for early commercialization of pipeline therapies and active involvement of investors, we anticipate a variety of novel RNA based therapeutics to be developed, presenting lucrative opportunities for both short- and long-term investors.

Key Market Insights 

55 innovator firms (established since 2007) are developing RNA therapeutics, globally

The RNA therapeutics industry is dominated by the presence of small players (11 to 50 employees), which represent more than 55% of the total developers. More than 50% of the total firms were established post 2015. In addition, majority (58%) of the players engaged in this domain are based in North America, followed by those having headquarters in Europe (18%).

Investment activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of 56%, between 2011 and 2022

It is worth mentioning that close to 40% of the total capital was raised via venture capital investors. Specifically, investments worth over USD 310 million have been made in the form of seed funding, reflecting the growing interest of investors in early-stage RNA therapies and vaccines.

More than 290 RNA therapeutics are available / under development across different stages

Over 60% of the pipeline candidates are currently being evaluated in preclinical and discovery stages of development, followed by therapies in clinical stages (36%) of development. Close to 60% of RNA therapeutics consist of mRNA-based leads, followed by RNAi-based leads (35%).

A series of notable value propositions are being offered by RNA therapeutics developers

Of the total, 75% players have developed their proprietary technology platform that facilitate research and development of novel therapeutic candidates. Further, nearly 40% of the innovators are engaged in the development of RNA-based therapeutics intended for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Since 2013, a few companies involved in the RNA therapeutics sector have gone public

The overall financial review of the RNA therapeutics market includes detailed fundamental (insights from the balance sheet and key financial ratios) and technical analysis (insights from historical and recent stock price variations as well as analysis using popular stock performance indicators) of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape dataset.

Nearly 15 companies were shortlisted as likely acquisition targets within this domain

It is worth mentioning that, using our proprietary approach, based on strength and qualitative understanding of the value offered, close to 15 companies were shortlisted as potential acquisition targets. Of these, five companies were identified as top likely acquisition target for investors looking to capitalize the opportunity in this domain.

North America is anticipated to capture a large share of the RNA therapeutics market by 2035

Based on therapeutic area, infectious diseases are anticipated to capture the highest share of the market and this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Additionally, based on type of therapy, over 65% of the revenues are likely to be driven by mRNA therapeutics and vaccines by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

  • What are the key advantages offered by RNA therapies and vaccines?
  • Which drugs are being evaluated across early and late stages of pipeline?
  • Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by RNA therapies?
  • What type of therapies are being offered by the innovator companies?
  • What are the key value propositions offered by players engaged in RNA therapeutics domain?
  • What is the relative competitiveness of different players engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics?
  • Who are the key investors that are actively supporting the development and commercialization of RNA therapeutics?
  • What are the anticipated fundamental and technical trends of financial data of publicly listed companies within the innovator landscape?
  • Who are the potential acquisition targets for investors in the RNA therapeutics domain?
  • What are the major risks for investors seeking to tap into the RNA therapeutics domain?
  • What is the estimated return on investments received by the investors?
  • How is the current and future market opportunity related to RNA therapeutics likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the RNA therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

  • Type of Therapy
  • mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics
  • RNAi Therapeutics
  • RNA Aptamers
  • Therapeutic Area
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Genetic Disorders
  • Haematological Disorders
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Ocular Disorders
  • Oncological Disorders
  • Renal Disorders
  • Route of Administration
  • Intradermal
  • Intramuscular
  • Intravenous
  • Intravitreal
  • Ophthalmic
  • Subcutaneous
  • Key Geographies
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Latin America

The research also includes detailed profiles of key public ventures engaged in the development of RNA therapeutics; each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its management team, insights from its balance sheet (if available), as well as details related to its product portfolio, recent developments and key financials (including company investment highlights, company fundamental and company technical analysis).

  • Arcturus Therapeutics
  • Ascletis Pharma
  • Avidity Biosciences
  • BioNtech
  • CanSino Biologics
  • Gritstone bio
  • IVERIC bio
  • Moderna
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals
  • Vir Biotechnology

