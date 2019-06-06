SINCE 2019 -- Powerful Return Constantly Assist Asia's Nonwovens Market

Global Leading Companies Congregate

To provide better service and larger space, SINCE 2019 exhibition scale will increase from 27,000sqm to 34,000sqm, and about 500 leading companies from 30 countries and regions are expected to showcase their latest products and solution offerings. The exhibit categories include nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories, nonwoven roll goods and converted products. The international brands confirmed so far at SINCE 2019 include: ANDRITZ, Autefa, Berry, Daiwabo Rayon, Dilo, Edelmann, Enka, Fibertex, Grasim Industries, Groz-Beckert Carding, Groz-Beckert KG, Oerlikon Nonwoven, Reifenhäuser Reicofil, Schill+Seilacher GmbH, Taiwan Paiho, Toray, Truetzschler, Lenzing, Nippon Nozzle, and others.

Various onsite activities focusing on different applications of advanced nonwovens technology

During the 3-day exhibition, a series of exciting professional conferences will provide more in-depth exchange platform for the industry. Meanwhile, the latest industry intellectual and development trends will be shared by the famous professionals and industry insiders through their speech. The content will cover HYGINE, MEDICAL, AUTO INTERIOR DECORATION, and others.

About SINCE

36 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as the biggest and the most important nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products. SINCE 2019 will be held on Dec 11-13, 2019 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. For more information: en.since-expo.com.

