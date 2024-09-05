BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Immigration Service Hotline（12367）is built as a comprehensive service platform for the immigration administrative authorities of China to accept immigration-related business consultations, opinions and suggestions, and functions as an integrated "customer service center" of China's immigration management to serve the whole country and connect the world.

In addition to the hotline, the official website of the NIA, the "National Immigration Administration Government Service Platform 12367" APP as well as its WeChat and Alipay mini programs also provides "12367 online service", providing 24/7 real-time human/AI consultations services in English and Chinese, truly sticking to our philosophy that "our service is always online; our responsibilities will never be offline."

Since its launch on April 8, 2021, China Immigration Service Hotline (12367) has provided services for 147 countries and regions around the world.

