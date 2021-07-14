Sincerely Jules makes foray into Beauty Industry with the launch of her sustainable, plant-based, 100% vegan & cruelty-free certified Nail Polish brand, Color Dept

Born in Durango, Mexico and raised in East Los Angeles, this launch marks a personal chapter in Julie's entrepreneurial journey as it pays homage to her first job as a receptionist in her brother's nail salon in Silverlake, CA. Designed to inspire a sense of whimsy and happiness, each collection aims to empower everyone to indulge in fashion forward color, the ultimate self-care without compromise. A new collection of Color Dept. will drop four times per year, each release will be led by a seasonally, trendsetting story that gives way to a vibrant set of colors. In accord with Julie's fashionable aesthetic, this line of nail polish merges her exquisite eye for design with a playful and positive message.

"Having started my career in the beauty industry, I wanted to create a line of nail polish that complements all genders, all races from all walks of life, which is why Color Dept. was made to be inclusive, diverse, fun and happy while also celebrating each of our unique differences and individuality," said Jules. "I couldn't be prouder to launch our first collection, Dept. 1, and hope everyone enjoys our dreamy, inspirational and non-toxic, vegan nail polishes."

Priced at $10 per 14.8mL bottle or $60 for the full collection, the colors that make of Dept. 1 include Strawberry Jam (pink), Grape Soda (purple), Hydrated (blue), Morning Squeeze (orange), Kiwi Juice (light green), Avo Guac (dark green), Coconut Water (white). Also, included in Dept. 1 collection is The Top Coat (clear), a Plant-Based, High Shine, Extra-Long Wearing Topcoat.

The full collection is now available for purchase at www.colordept.com and follow along @colordept for the journey!

About Julie Sariñana:

Julie Sariñana founded her blog, Sincerely Jules, in February 2009 while she was a student at FIDM studying Visual Communications. It began as a creative outlet where she compiled her daily inspiration, thoughts, and photos of her personal style. Over the years Sincerely Jules has become a top destination for style inspiration, identifying Julie as a top international fashion and lifestyle influencer and a trailblazing entrepreneur. Her success comes from striving to create beautiful content that inspires and encourages her readers to achieve their personal goals. She lives by the motto "Dream, Believe, Achieve" and encourages her audience to do the same. Her inspiring message has garnered 5 million followers worldwide. She has contributed to and has been featured in Glamour, Elle, vogue.com , Harper's Bazaar, E! News, Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan Latina and many others.

