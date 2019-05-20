Sincerely Yogurt Continues International Expansion with New Location in Istanbul Airport

Sincerely Yogurt will offer travelers a variety of food and beverages. The menu includes our world-famous frozen yogurt as well as hot and cold sandwiches, pastries, salads and a selection of grab and go items. The new generation design will draw the attention of travelers with pops of bright and fun colors that create an inviting feel.

Sincerely Yogurt's self-serve model gives customers the freedom to create their own frozen yogurt treat. Customers choose from a variety of delicious and healthier frozen yogurt flavors to load a cup or cone any way they like it. From one flavor, to flavor twists, to a cup full of every flavor, you are the creator of your frozen yogurt masterpiece. After you load your cup with your frozen yogurt, you then add your toppings to include fresh fruit, nuts or indulge with famous candies. There are no limitations to how you top your frozen treat! Sincerely Yogurt likes to say, "load it – top it – love it."

Sincerely Yogurt is owned by Ablak Holdings, an international multi-brand franchisor, based in Pittsburgh, that specializes in the acquisition, startup, and operations of franchised and eCommerce businesses. Since its inception in 1988, the experienced management team at Ablak Holdings has worked closely with franchisees and the operations teams to create a well-managed organization. Ablak Holdings operates over 100 locations with over 100 more in development. Ablak's portfolio of companies includes Vocelli Pizza, Rock 'n' Joe Coffee, Sincerely Yogurt, V3 Flatbread Pizza, Zing Basket, and Tulumba.com. Ablak Holdings focuses on the development and operation of exceptional brands.

