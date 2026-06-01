Sincerely Yours Draws Thousands to Santa Monica Pier for "SUGARWRLD" Celebration Honoring the Launch of Sugarcoat Gloss Balms and Viral Limited-Edition Merch Drop

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teen skincare brand Sincerely Yours transformed the iconic Santa Monica Pier into a candy-colored "SUGARWRLD" experience on May 30 to celebrate the launch of its new Sugarcoat Gloss Balms and debut of the brand's newest limited-edition oversized hoodie.

Sincerely Yours SUGARWRLD event shot by Kai Rosovsky Sincerely Yours Sugarcoat Gloss Balm courtesy of Sincerely Yours

Hosted by co-founders Jordan Matter and Salish Matter, the immersive event welcomed more than 2,000 fans and creators for a morning of carnival-inspired activations, exclusive merchandise, product giveaways, interactive installations, and meet-and-greets centered around the rapidly growing Sincerely Yours community. Notable attendees included: Khloe Kardashian (along with True, Dream, Chicago & Psalm), Jen Atkin, Dhar Mann, Rebecca Zamolo, Nidal Wonder, Alan Chikin Chow, Markell Washington, Not Enough Nelsons Family and more, whose combined social reach exceeded 1 billion followers across platforms.

The event was completely free to attend and sold out in just one hour after tickets were released, underscoring the continued momentum behind the brand and its uniquely engaged Gen Alpha audience. In addition to free admission, attendees received complimentary access to all activations, games, experiences, product sampling, and giveaways throughout the morning, reflecting Sincerely Yours' commitment to creating meaningful real-world experiences for its community.

The centerpiece of the event was the launch of the new Sugarcoat Gloss Balms, which officially debuted on Sephora on May 15 online and May 18 in stores, alongside the release of Sincerely Yours' newest limited-edition hoodie featuring a built-in gloss pocket inspired by the balm launch, which sold out immediately!

The oversized hoodies have become one of the brand's most sought-after merchandise items, with previous seasonal drops generating a 20,000-person waitlist and selling out within 48 hours. To tease the launch, Sincerely Yours executed a viral piñata-inspired influencer send-out featuring creators including James Charles, Rebecca Zamolo, Brooke Monk, Harper Zilmer, Txunamy Ortiz, Sydney Morgan, Carter Kench, and Joely Live, helping generate more than 5 Million views across social platforms ahead of the event.

"Santa Monica is really where I came out of my shell and built confidence in front of the camera, so it means a lot to celebrate there and share this place with everyone," said Salish Matter. "I just want it to feel fun and personal, and to actually get to meet everyone."

Jordan Matter added, "Our launch event in September was so crowded that it was hard for people to actually connect with us. This time, it was important for us to create an intimate experience with around 2,000 people where we can actually spend time with our audience, not just have them wait in line, but truly connect and have fun together."

Throughout the day, attendees explored larger-than-life candy-inspired installations, custom product experiences, arcade-style games, photo moments, exclusive merchandise drops, and branded giveaways designed to bring the playful world of Sugarcoat to life. Highlights included a Dippin' Dots experience by Mane, photo booth by Netflix, a Gui Gui branded carnival game, and a custom Chipotle menu experience created exclusively for SUGARWRLD. The event was also livestreamed on Jordan and Salish Matter's YouTube channel, which reaches more than 36 million subscribers globally.

Since launching in September 2025, Sincerely Yours has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing skincare brands targeting the next generation, resonating with young consumers through dermatologist-developed formulas, community-driven product development, and culturally relevant storytelling that bridges skincare, entertainment, and creator culture.

"So many brands reserve their biggest event budgets for private influencer and editor dinners, but for us, it was important to invest that energy directly back into our community," said Julia Straus, Co-Founder & CEO of Sincerely Yours. "Our audience wants to experience brands in real life, shop in person, meet the creators and people behind the products, and feel part of something bigger than just what they see online. It was important for us to create an experience that felt immersive, exciting, and genuinely accessible to the fans who have supported us from the beginning."

About Sincerely Yours

Sincerely Yours is a skincare brand made for the next generation. Co-founded by father-daughter creator duo Jordan and Salish Matter alongside beauty industry veteran Julia Straus, the brand develops gentle, effective skincare created specifically for young skin. Developed with dermatologists and informed by a community of teen advisors, Sincerely Yours aims to empower teens through products that help them feel confident, connected, and seen.

Media Contact:

Bianca Busketta

(516) 384-0962

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SOURCE Sincerely Yours