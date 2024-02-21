Sinch appoints Executive Vice President APAC

News provided by

Sinch AB

21 Feb, 2024, 10:13 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that it has appointed Wendy Johnstone as Executive Vice President APAC and member of the Sinch Global Leadership Team.

Wendy brings a broad experience and a proven track record of success from over 25 years in the technology and SaaS sectors across EMEA and APAC. She joins Sinch from Zendesk where she had the position as Senior Vice President Asia Pacific and Japan.

"I am delighted to welcome Wendy Johnstone as our new Executive Vice President for the APAC region. Wendy will be instrumental in advancing our strategic initiatives across APAC, capitalizing on emerging opportunities, and fostering strong relationships with partners, clients, and employees. With her strategic vision paired with empathetic and courageous leadership, we are confident in Wendy's ability to drive innovation, align teams cross functionally, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve accelerated growth in this dynamic and diverse market," comments Laurinda Pang, Sinch CEO.

Wendy Johnstone will succeed Damien Tabor who has had this position on an interim basis and will continue as Sinch APAC's Chief Financial Officer. Wendy is based in Singapore and her first day at Sinch will be February 23.

Following this appointment, Sinch's leadership team will consist of:

  • Laurinda Pang, CEO
  • Brett Scorza, Chief Technology Officer
  • Christina Raaschou, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Cristina David, Chief Information Officer
  • Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Julia Fraser, EVP Americas
  • Nicklas Molin, EVP EMEA
  • Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
  • Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer
  • Sibito Morley, Chief Data and Transformation Officer
  • Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Wendy Johnstone, EVP APAC

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile:  +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail:  [email protected]

About Sinch
Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global super network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com. Learn more at sinch.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/3932736/2618374.pdf

20240221 Changes to management team_ENG

SOURCE Sinch AB

Also from this source

Sinch AB : Year-end report January - December 2023

October – December 2023 Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 7,532m (7,361). Gross profit increased by 5 percent to SEK 2,526m (2,416). EBITDA...

Sinch AB : Year-end report January - December 2023

October – December 2023 Net sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 7,532m (7,361). Gross profit increased by 5 percent to SEK 2,526m (2,416). EBITDA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.