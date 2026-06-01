Sinch appoints Sophie Cheng as Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ), today announces the appointment of Sophie Cheng as Chief Marketing Officer, succeeding Jonathan Bean, who recently transitioned to Executive Vice President, EMEA & Global Partnerships. She joins Sinch's Global Leadership Team and will report to CEO Laurinda Pang.

At Sinch, Sophie has led the company's global product marketing and revenue enablement organization, helping strengthen market positioning, industry analyst relations and go to market execution. Prior to joining Sinch in 2024, she held senior leadership roles at ZoomInfo and Chorus.ai supporting rapid commercial growth and helping businesses improve how they engage with customers using AI-driven technologies.

"Sophie brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational excellence and deep understanding of both product and customer needs. She has already made a significant impact a Sinch through her leadership of our global product go-to-market organization. She is a modern marketing leader with a clear vision for how to elevate our market presence, strengthen customer relevance and position Sinch for continued growth," says Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch.

"I've seen firsthand the scale of Sinch's ambition and the massive opportunity ahead as AI transforms how businesses communicate with consumers. I'm excited to expand my scope and turn customer and market intelligence into growth, innovation and more meaningful customer experiences. We're only scratching the surface of what's possible and I'm grateful for the trust as we continue building the future of customer communications," says Sophie Cheng.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-appoints-sophie-cheng-as-chief-marketing-officer,c4355563

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