Sinch Helps Non-Profit Today's Sober Women with Timely Connection and Support During the Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) (XSTO: SINCH), today announced that Today's Sober Women, a U.S. based nonprofit, selected Sinch's messaging platform to provide trauma informed text support to women navigating sobriety and recovery, a need that becomes especially important during the holiday season.

Through its Recovery Help Texts program, Today's Sober Women uses Sinch SimpleTexting to deliver therapist led, two-way SMS messages that offer encouragement, grounding, and connection beyond traditional meetings. Over the past year, Sinch has sparked thousands of private, one-to-one conversations built on trust, safety, and care.

"We're proud to support Today's Sober Women throughout the holiday season, helping ensure that messages of care continue uninterrupted at a time when support matters most," said Julia Fraser, EVP of the Americas at Sinch. "When recovery can feel especially fragile, these messages become more than communication, they become a lifeline."

"We are not just pushing out messages," said Bridget Garrelts, LCPC, CADC, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Today's Sober Women. "We also want to receive messages so we can have a real connection with the women we are texting. Two-way communication was essential for us, and it was something that stood out about Sinch SimpleTexting. It allows us to show up for women in a way that feels personal, safe, and human."

Each week, therapist-created messages deliver encouragement, coping strategies, and emotional grounding. Through Sinch SimpleTexting, women can reach out in moments of need and receive trauma-informed support, while the Today's Sober Women team responds with timely reassurance and connections to local resources when additional support is needed. This secure, two-way engagement enables meaningful, human-centered conversations at scale, and has helped identify women in crisis and connect them with essential services such as housing, food assistance, and local recovery support, especially during high-impact periods like the holidays when connection and support are critical.

For more information visit www.sinch.com

CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

Janet Lennon, Director of PR & Communications

[email protected] | Mobile: 1.206.914.6175

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Sinch AB