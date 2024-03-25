Sinch Named 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it has been recognized as 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.

The 2024 Adobe Digital Experience ISV Resell Partner of the Year is given to Sinch, a global partner sinch 2019 who together with Adobe has launched the resell model in 25 countries. Sinch and Adobe have developed natively built-in capabilities for mobile engagement in Adobe's Journey Optimizer product, enabling customers to orchestrate and deploy omnichannel customer engagements.

"The award is a testament to the growing and successful partnership between Sinch and Adobe," said Sinch EVP Americas Julia Fraser. "We are grateful to be able to team with Adobe to provide valuable outcomes for businesses around the world."

"Sinch's continued partnership as we grow our ISV Resell business is recognized and greatly appreciated. We're excited to recognize Sinch two years in a row," said Nik Shroff, Senior Director, Global Technology Partners at Adobe.

Partners were recognized as part of Partner Day at Adobe Summit.

