Sinch named a leader in IDC MarketScape for Communications Engagement Platforms

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment*- the first analyst evaluation to assess vendors across the converging landscape of Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Until now, enterprise buyers evaluating communications technology have faced a fragmented analyst landscape, with CPaaS, UCaaS, and CCaaS assessed separately, as though buying decisions happened in silos. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Engagement Platforms 2026 is the first evaluation to reflect how enterprises actually buy, assessing vendors across the full converged stack in a single framework. For CIOs, CX leaders and contact center decision-makers, that means a clearer and more complete view of which vendors can deliver across the entire engagement lifecycle — not just one layer of it.

We believe being named a Leader in this inaugural edition carries particular weight: it helps define the benchmark before the category matures and signals to buyers that Sinch was evaluated and against the market's broadest definition from day one.

"Sinch has a broad and deep portfolio of cloud communications services for both business and service provider platforms," said Denise Lund, Research Vice President WW Telecom and Unified Communications, IDC IDC. "A key differentiator is Sinch's AI-native orchestration layer, which enables context-aware, compliant and outcome-driven customer interactions across messaging, voice, and email. Combined with deep carrier relationships, global compliance expertise, and decades of experience operating at scale, Sinch provides the trusted foundation enterprises rely on when security and reliability are non-negotiable."

According to the report, "A key differentiator is Sinch's AI-native orchestration layer that enables context-aware, compliant, and outcome-driven customer interactions across messaging, voice, and email. Its comprehensive portfolio addresses the needs of distinctive business sizes and user groups, ranging from an advanced API suite for developers to specific use cases such as marketing campaigns, customer updates, identity and verification, and customer service. Its sweet spot is in the midmarket and large enterprise segment across a variety of verticals, with a differentiated services stack for the telco segment."

"Customer engagement is becoming more connected, intelligent and global," said Laurinda Pang, CEO of Sinch. "The convergence of conversational messaging, voice and AI is not a trend — it is a restructuring of how enterprises engage with customers. We believe being recognized as a Leader in the inaugural evaluation of this combined landscape validates that Sinch is the infrastructure this shift runs on."

Sinch's communications engagement platform includes:

a Conversation API unifying more than 14 messaging channels with orchestration and intelligent routing,





a global email platform delivering high deliverability at enterprise scale,





a carrier-grade voice network supporting programmable voice and AI-driven voice experiences, and





a unified Verification API enabling secure authentication and fraud prevention.

Together, these capabilities form a trusted infrastructure layer that allows enterprises — and the AI agents working alongside them — to engage with customers with intelligence, reliability and global reach.

This recognition builds on Sinch's continued analyst momentum. In 2025, Sinch was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) Vendor Assessment (doc #US52039625, February 2025), marking the third time in recent years that the company has achieved this distinction.

Sinch powers communications for more than 200,000 businesses worldwide, enabling hundreds of billions of interactions each year across messaging, voice and email. The company connects enterprises with customers in more than 190 countries through more than 600 direct carrier connections.

About the IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research uses a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, resulting in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within the market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Read more here

For further information, please contact

Fredrik Hallstan

Head of Corporate Communications

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Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

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E-mail: [email protected]

About Sinch

Sinch's vision is to connect every business with every customer, everywhere in the world. With the industry's most trusted foundation for intelligent customer communications, Sinch powers over 900 billion customer interactions annually for more than 200,000 customers across the globe. Leading global companies, including AI innovators, rely on Sinch to strengthen customer relationships and deliver seamless experiences across messaging, email and voice. Profitable since its founding in 2008, Sinch generated net sales of USD 3 billion (SEK 27 billion) in 2025 and has over 4,000 employees in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in Stockholm. Sinch is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (XSTO: SINCH). Visit us at sinch.com.

* doc #US53542326, April 2026

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