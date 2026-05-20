Sinch Named a leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announced it has been named a leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition comes at an inflection point for enterprise communications. The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPaaS projects that by 2029, 85% of global enterprises will require AI-based security capabilities within their CPaaS toolsets, up from 40% in 2025, reflecting the growing demand for platforms that combine intelligent communications with embedded trust and fraud prevention.

"As AI moves into production, enterprises need communications infrastructure that can support autonomous, real-time interactions across channels at global scale," said Laurinda Pang, CEO at Sinch. "Our focus has been on building the infrastructure layer that combines carrier-grade reliability with AI-native capabilities so businesses can operationalize intelligent customer communications with confidence."

For Sinch, the recognition reflects the investments it has made across three areas central to enterprise communications: a partner ecosystem of more than 1,000 active partners and 500+ integrations spanning Salesforce, Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, and AI-native platforms; advanced AI and ML-driven fraud controls, including identity verification capabilities accessible via MCP for use directly within autonomous agent workflows; and a global carrier network of 600+ direct connections across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC (including India), with regional and vertical-specific support across financial services, retail, healthcare, technology and telecom.

With close to one trillion customer interactions processed annually across 190+ countries, Sinch has built the scale, trust infrastructure, and partner ecosystem that global enterprises require to move AI-driven communications from pilot to production. This foundation gives customers the reliability and flexibility to deploy across channels, markets, and use cases, with the security and compliance controls to do so at scale. Sinch believes this is what it means to be a long-term infrastructure partner for enterprise communications.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, 18 May 2026. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability Mobile: +46 73 511 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4350761/4104827.pdf Sinch Named a leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/gartner-mq,c3539311 Gartner MQ https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/laurinda-pang---ceo-sinch,c3539139 Laurinda Pang - CEO Sinch

SOURCE Sinch AB