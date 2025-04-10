Sinch Named an Essential App for HubSpot

Partnership highlights Sinch's success bringing easy-to-use conversations inbox to business messaging

STOCKHOLM and BOSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, has been recognized an Essential App for HubSpot. The announcement strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies and coincides with the launch of HubSpot's new Custom Channels API, which allows businesses to integrate communication channels from trusted partners like Sinch directly into the HubSpot Conversations Inbox.

This milestone reflects Sinch's ongoing commitment to co-innovation, making it easier for businesses to reach and engage customers in more personalized, efficient, and impactful ways. As a launch partner for the Custom Channels API, Sinch now enables customers to seamlessly manage RCS, SMS and MMS communications alongside email, chat, and social messaging - all in one unified inbox.

"It's a testament to our focus on bringing the best communications tools to businesses using HubSpot," said Chris Thompson, VP, Ecosystems at Sinch. "Our product and partner teams have worked closely with HubSpot to create an inbox environment that meets the needs of today's businesses. The partnership we have with HubSpot has led to opportunities like this, and we're proud to play a key role in shaping the future of customer engagement."

With the new integration, businesses can now track, manage, and respond to text messages within HubSpot's Conversations Inbox, offering teams a single, organized location for all customer communications. This level of visibility and centralization improves internal collaboration and drives more responsive, personalized experiences.

"By supporting this integration, we're helping businesses keep track of their communications for even better customer engagement," Thompson added. "We're excited to strengthen our partnership with HubSpot and continue delivering exceptional messaging experiences that empower businesses worldwide."

Sinch believes in helping businesses build real connections with their customers, directly from the platforms they know and use every day, like HubSpot. Being named an Essential App reflects the long-standing relationship between Sinch and HubSpot, which is built on shared values of customer-first innovation and trusted collaboration. This recognition also highlights Sinch's mobile messaging expertise and the vital role it plays in expanding and enriching the HubSpot ecosystem.

For more information about Sinch's SMS & MMS integration with HubSpot visit https://sinch.com/integrations/hubspot/

