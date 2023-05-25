Sinch recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for CPaaS

News provided by

Sinch AB

25 May, 2023, 09:25 ET

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced the company is recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service ("CPaaS") 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50607923, May 2023). The report notes, "With its deep networking interconnections to mobile operators and local presence in 64 countries, Sinch has a strong foundation for reliable and quality service delivery.

The IDC MarketScape report excerpt is available here.

"Consider Sinch when you are a globally operating company and are looking for a CPaaS provider with a deep, global coverage and a robust portfolio spanning basic communications API's as well as low-no-code and SaaS solutions with profound marketing and customer engagement capabilities," said Courtney Munroe, Research Vice President of Worldwide Telecommunications Research, IDC.

"When you are a smaller sized business, you will want to explore Sinch's customer engagement portfolio that is specifically designed for this market segment and ultra easy to deploy. In addition to the vendor's global coverage, local and regional companies will also benefit from Sinch's expertise around local regulatory environments, especially in Europe, United States, Brazil, and India."

"The digitalization of business and society continues apace and digital communication is the linchpin that enables the transformation," said Sinch CEO Laurinda Pang. "Through organic and acquired growth, we have established Sinch as a leading global market force with a powerful offering in messaging, voice and email.

"We know that a good digital customer experience takes advantage of every communication channel where it has the greatest impact. An email is often the most suitable way to confirm an order, package delivery notices are best sent by text and customer service issues are ideally handled with a voice call or via WhatsApp. Our cloud communication services make it easier for businesses to use the right communication channel at the right time."

Get the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide CPaaS Service Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment excerpt to learn why Sinch was recognized as a Leader.

For more information contact:
Jeff Hasen
Vice President, Communications
E-mail: [email protected] 

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Sinch AB

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.