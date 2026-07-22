Sinch reports second quarter 2026 results - Accelerated revenue growth, led by Americas

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch AB (publ) today announces its consolidated results for the second quarter 2026.

April - June

Net sales amounted to SEK 6,866m (6,616), an organic increase of 6 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 2 percent.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 2,300m (2,322), an organic increase of 2 percent. Currency effects had a negative impact of 3 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 824m (760), an organic increase of 7 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 858m (869), an organic increase of 4 percent.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to cancel 55,468,649 shares, corresponding to 7.2 percent of issued shares.

Key operational highlights

Sinch announced a CEO transition, with Jonas Dahlberg appointed acting CEO to lead the next phase of execution and growth, following Laurinda Pang's decision to step down.

Sinch strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Jonathan Bean as EVP EMEA & Global Partnerships and Sophie Cheng as Chief Marketing Officer.

Sinch established a partnership with Cursor, one of the world's leading agentic AI tools for software development.

Sinch was named leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service for the fourth consecutive year.

Sinch was named Adobe Customer Experience Orchestration Technology Partner of the Year.

Sinch was named a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape for Communications Engagement Platforms.

Comments from Jonas Dahlberg, Acting CEO and CFO of Sinch,

"I am pleased to report 6 percent organic revenue growth in Q2, led by Americas. Americas also delivered strong organic gross profit growth of 10 percent, driven by API Platform and cost reductions in the US Network Voice business, following the continued rollout of IP-based transmission technology.

US technology companies are leading the global development of AI, with growing demand for secure, scalable and trusted customer communications infrastructure. With Americas being Sinch's largest region and representing 66 percent of gross profit, we are well positioned to capture this growth.

At the same time, the second quarter was characterized by contrasting performance in APAC and EMEA. Combined, organic revenue growth in these regions was essentially flat, and organic gross profit declined, primarily driven by APAC. Performance in APAC was affected by a combination of temporary headwinds, and continued operational challenges in India."

Invitation to webcast and teleconference

A conference call and a webcast will take place at 10:00 CEST where Sinch's Acting CEO and CFO Jonas Dahlberg and SVP Corporate Control & Product Sofia Ohlander will present the report, moderated by Mia Nordlander, SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registration, you will be provided with dial-in details and a unique PIN to access the conference.

Teleconference registration link here.

The live webcast will be available here.

The presentation and report will be available at Sinch's corporate website after publication.

Please also see the financial calendar for other investor-related events.

For further information, please contact

Mia Nordlander

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mobile: +46 735 11 53 95

E-mail: [email protected]

Fredrik Hallstan

Director Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 761 15 38 30

E-mail: [email protected]

Note: Sinch AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was released for publication by the contact persons above on July 22, 2026, at 7:30 AM CEST.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. The report has not been reviewed by the company's independent auditors.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/r/sinch-reports-second-quarter-2026-results---accelerated-revenue-growth--led-by-americas,c4376609

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22250/4376609/4200264.pdf Sinch second quarter 2026 results https://news.cision.com/sinch-ab/i/jonas-dahlberg--acting-ceo-and-cfo-at-sinch,c3554449 Jonas Dahlberg, Acting CEO and CFO at Sinch https://mb.cision.com/Public/22250/4376609/9b0f8b81c2dfe087.pdf Press release Sinch Q2 2026 ENG

SOURCE Sinch AB