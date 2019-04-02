Sinclair And ONE Media Executives And Leadership At The NAB Show, Las Vegas, The Vanguard Of ATSC 3.0 And Other Cutting-Edge Technology

BALTIMORE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) and its subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, will be participating in the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show next week in Las Vegas. Members of the Sinclair/ONE Media 3.0 leadership team are scheduled to participate in multiple panel discussions during the NAB Show, while also hosting ATSC 3.0 demonstrations.

Del Parks, Sinclair's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer and Mark Aitken, Sinclair's Vice President of Advanced Technology and President of ONE Media 3.0, will both be attending NAB Show to present the latest developments in ATSC 3.0 technology planned to roll out in select markets this year.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to showcase ATSC 3.0 developments at such a highly-regarded event in front of the industry's most innovative professionals," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We pride ourselves on being a leader in adopting and developing new technology, and are eager to leverage ATSC 3.0 to further transform the industry."

Sinclair's leadership team will also participate in the following NAB Show and related industry events:

Saturday, April 6

Jerald Fritz , EVP for Strategic and Legal Affairs at ONE Media, to present:

, EVP for Strategic and Legal Affairs at ONE Media, to present: " How Broadcasters May Utilize 5G Technology " from 3:50-4:30 p.m. at N262/N264;

" from at N262/N264;

Launching Next Gen Broadcast: An SBE Tutorial at PBS TechCon 2019 from 9:45-10:15 at Flamingo Hotel.

from 9:45-10:15 at Flamingo Hotel. Mark Aitken to present Launching Next Gen Broadcast: An SBE Tutorial at PBS TechCon 2019 - "Homogeneous 5G Networks", from 4:40-4:55 at Flamingo Hotel.

Sunday, April 7

Mark Aitken to present "NextGen Broadcast is OTT Over-the-Air... Converged Broadcast/Broadband Platform" from 2:10-2:30 p.m. at N256.

Monday, April 8

Kevin Gage , EVP, Strategic Development and CTO, ONE Media to present "The Future of Transportation" from 10:40 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at N258.

, EVP, Strategic Development and CTO, present from at N258. Mark Aitken to present "Understanding & Planning for 5G, ATSC 3.0 & the Hyper Convergence: End of an Era or Dawn of the Digital Media Super Competitor?" from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at SU13306.

Wednesday, April 10

Mark Aitken to present "ATSC 3.0 and 5G as Complementary, Not Competitive, Technologies" from 2:00-2:30 pm at SU13306.

to present from at SU13306. Del Parks to Moderate the following papers at N260:

to Moderate the following papers at N260: 9:00-9:20 am : 3D LUT interpolation for HDR conversions

:

9:20-9:40 am : 4K / 8K Production Studio for UHDTV Broadcasting

:

9:40-10:00 am : High-Speed Content Capture for Maximum Slow-Motion Impact – Set Free from Cables

:

10:00-10:20 am : The Impact of New Production Formats and Workflows to the Camera Control

:

10:40-11:00 am : Demystifying Live UHD HDR Service Delivery

:

11:20-11:40 am : 8K 120-Hz Real-Time Video Codec

:

11:40-12:00 pm : Forward-looking content aware encoding for next generation UHD HDR WCG HFR

Visit https://www.nabshow.com/ for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net

About ONE Media 3.0, LLC

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and deploy – both doestically and internationally – the Next Generation Broadcast Platform," enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

