Sinclair Announces Corporate Promotions

BALTIMORE, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following corporate promotions. The announcement was made by Chris Ripley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sinclair.

Brian Bark promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer from Vice President/Chief Information Officer

promoted to Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer from Vice President/Chief Information Officer Don Roberts promoted to VP/Sports Engineering and Production Systems from Senior Director of TV Systems

Mr. Ripley commented, "Brian and Don are integral team leaders in our efforts to modernize business applications and build state-of-the-art technical facilities and system infrastructures for the future. We are excited to leverage their proven track records of business and technical accomplishments."

About Sinclair:

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

