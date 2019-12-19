Sinclair Announces Local News & Marketing Services Division Promotions

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions in its Local News & Marketing Services division effective January 1, 2020. The announcement was made by Rob Weisbord, President of the Local News & Marketing Services division.

Mr. Weisbord commented, "These individuals have made tremendous contributions to the success of Sinclair, and we are fortunate to have them help drive the Company's continued growth. The promotions announced today are a reflection of their expertise in leading multi-platform sales, promotions and product strategies. I am thrilled to be working with such a talented team."

Kevin Cotlove promoted to Chief Digital Officer from VP & General Manager of Digital Operations

promoted to Chief Digital Officer from VP & General Manager of Digital Operations Todd Cralley promoted to VP, Long Form & NTR from Director, Sales

promoted to VP, & NTR from Director, Sales Scott Ehrlich promoted to SVP, Growth Networks & Content from VP, Emerging Platform Content

promoted to SVP, Growth Networks & Content from VP, Emerging Platform Content Dana Feldman promoted to SVP, Promotions from VP, Promotions

promoted to SVP, Promotions from VP, Promotions Joe Koff promoted to SVP, Training & Development and COO Ring of Honor from VP, Training & Development and COO Ring of Honor

promoted to SVP, Training & Development and COO Ring of Honor from VP, Training & Development and COO Ring of Honor Ryan Moore promoted to SVP, Digital Sales from VP, Digital Sales

promoted to SVP, Digital Sales from VP, Digital Sales David Schwartz promoted to SVP, Station Sales from VP, Sales. Mr. Schwartz will assume oversight of the day-to-day television station operations.

promoted to SVP, Station Sales from VP, Sales. Mr. Schwartz will assume oversight of the day-to-day television station operations. Gregg Siegel promoted to SVP, National Sales from VP, National Sales

promoted to SVP, National Sales from VP, National Sales Jon Spaet promoted to SVP, Networks Sales & Development from VP, Networks Sales & Development

About Sinclair:

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

