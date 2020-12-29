Sinclair Announces Promotions

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Dec 29, 2020

BALTIMORE, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions.  

Sinclair Broadcast Group

  • Paul Nesterovsky from VP, Tax to SVP, Tax
  • Ethan Haire, from Director/Associate General Counsel to VP, Associate General Counsel
  • Dan Gallagher from Assistant Operations Controller, to Operations Controller
  • Derek Nance from Assistant Corporate Controller, Corporate Controller
  • Mike Reed from Sr. Director, Corporate Development to AVP, Corporate Development
  • Andrew Schnell from Director, Corporate Development to AVP, Corporate Development

Sinclair Television Group

  • Cathy Jamison from VP, Marketing to SVP, Marketing
  • Dan Mellon from VP, Sales Transformation to SVP, Sales Transformation
  • Antonia DeFeo from AVP, Agency Solutions to VP, Agency Solutions
  • Jason Smith from Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast) to VP, Chief of Staff (to President of Broadcast)
  • Skip Flenniken from Sr. Director, Business Development to AVP, Business Development

About Sinclair:
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

