Sinclair Broadcast Group And Bally's Corporation Unveil Official Bally Sports Logo And Corresponding Regional Monikers

"We are extremely proud to unveil the Bally Sports logo as it signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally's," said Steve Rosenberg, President of Local Sports, Sinclair Broadcast Group. "The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country."

Created in concert with Interbrand, Bally's marketing consultancy group, the all-new Bally Sports logo features the iconic red Bally script atop a red "sports" typography. The Bally Sports logo architecture also serves as the foundation for the RSN logos by positioning the global logo above a prominent red banner with the corresponding geographic name overlaid in white.

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation, commented, "Rolling out Bally's iconic logo across Sinclair's regional sports networks is a rewarding first step in a transformational partnership that is going to revolutionize the U.S. sports betting, gaming and media industries. We look forward to integrating Bally's unique content, including the award-winning daily fantasy sports platform we are acquiring from Monkey Knife Fight, across Sinclair's live game day coverage and providing unrivaled sports gamification on a national scale."

As part of the rebrand, two Sinclair RSNs will transition to new geographic monikers when Prime Ticket becomes Bally Sports SoCal, and Sports Time Ohio becomes Bally Sports Great Lakes. The moves come in an effort to further align the regions with their true geographical roots and the new Bally's partnership.

Additionally, two limited part-time channels serving the South region – FOX Sports Carolinas and FOX Sports Tennessee – will be sunset to streamline program offerings. All live games and original programming – namely Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes content – that previously aired under those brands, will reside on Bally Sports South (previously FOX Sports South) and Bally Sports Southeast (previously FOX Sports Southeast), the two full-time networks that service the greater region.

Upon rebranding, the Sinclair-owned and operated RSN portfolio will include the following 19 network brands: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

In November 2020, Bally's and Sinclair announced a long-term strategic partnership that would combine Bally's vertically-integrated, proprietary sports betting technology with Sinclair's expansive market footprint, inclusive of 188 local broadcast stations, 19 owned and operated RSNs, STIRR, Tennis Channel and Stadium. The announcement detailed plans for Bally's and Sinclair to create unrivaled sports betting and gamification content on a national scale, positioning Bally's as the premier omni-channel gaming company with physical casinos, online sports betting and iGaming solutions united under a single brand. The partnership also marked a major milestone for Sinclair's portfolio, setting the stage for further gamification of live sports that will provide audiences a first-of-its-kind interactive viewing experience.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 188 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net .

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

