Sinclair Broadcast Group And The Salvation Army Raise Over $85,000 For The Survivors Of Hurricane Michael

BALTIMORE, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that it has raised more than $85,000 in partnership with the Salvation Army to aid disaster relief efforts for the survivors of Hurricane Michael. On October 17, Sinclair held a national Day of Giving to promote its efforts, encouraging viewers to get involved in helping those affected by the storm. As part of the relief effort, Sinclair contributed an additional $25,000 to the funds initially raised.

"We want to sincerely thank the Salvation Army for continuing to work with us on disaster relief efforts, as well as everyone who donated to the Hurricane Michael recovery fund," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President for News. "This storm had a devastating impact on many Floridians, and we hope our efforts can help restore as many lives back to normal as possible."

As Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle, Sinclair and their affiliate stations provided around-the-clock coverage, ensuring that those affected by the storm remained informed with the most up-to-date news at all times. Additionally, to help ensure that its stations were fully equipped and prepared to cover the storm, Sinclair dispatched "go teams" to help produce wall-to-wall coverage.

"Our dedicated news crew at WEAR, along with everyone at the larger Sinclair team who made producing continuous coverage possible, have truly made a difference for many community members during this time of disaster," said Pensacola-based news station WEAR's General Manager, JC Lowe. "Our top priority at WEAR is always to serve our community, so we want to thank everyone who donated to the relief fund to help our neighbors who were affected by the storm."

Last month, Sinclair partnered with the Salvation Army to raise more than $240,000 for the victims of Hurricane Florence in North and South Carolina.

