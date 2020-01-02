Sinclair Broadcast Group Congratulates ITU on Approving ATSC 3.0 as an International Recommended Digital Terrestrial TV Standard

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Sinclair) (Nasdaq: SBGI) and ONE Media 3.0, LLC (ONE Media) applaud the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) adoption of the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast standard for use by all countries in the world.

The U.S. Delegation, with active and critical support from Sinclair and ONE Media, proposed ATSC 3.0 – the world's first Internet-Protocol-based television broadcast standard – to the ITU in April 2019. The ITU, a United Nations specialized agency, is charged with ensuring rational, equitable, efficient and economical use of the radio-frequency spectrum and develops worldwide recommendations, reports and handbooks on a wide range of radiocommunication services, including the broadcasting service. ATSC 3.0 dramatically improves on other world digital standards and, importantly, paves the way for both enhanced traditional television and new data services to be provided in concert with 5G telecommunications delivery systems.

Developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC 3.0 standard has been adopted in both the United States and the Republic of Korea. The suite of voluntary technical standards and recommended practices represents significant enhancements from the original ATSC 1.0 standard first adopted in 1996. It will provide an alternative to other digital terrestrial television standards including the European DVB-T, Japanese/Brazilian ISDB-T, and Chinese DTMB platforms.

"We're delighted that the nations of the world have approved use of this extraordinary new standard," said Christopher Ripley, Sinclair's President and CEO. "The Next Gen transmission standard will provide consumers with a host of new services and expand opportunities for broadcasters and service providers around the world. By integrating broadcast and broadband services, ATSC 3.0 also can be part of the 5G transmission ecosystem for non-television data transmission services," he added.

The IP-based standard, incorporates remarkable new capabilities to:

Enhance quality for audio and video services;

Provide robust mobile reception on a wide range of devices;

Improve spectrum efficiency;

Provide resilient advanced emergency information;

Personalize features and services; and,

Furnish interactive services.

Ripley added, "We congratulate both the U.S. Delegation led by the FCC and the ITU's Working Parties and Study Group for their foresight and keen acknowledgement of the need for broadcast innovation. The ITU Staff and contributing administrations have done an excellent and thorough analysis, and we appreciate their great efforts to think through ramifications and permit the market to flourish with minimal constraints."

Next steps toward implementing the new standard involve updating the ITU-sanctioned Digital Handbook. This detailed set of implementation steps will enable countries worldwide to understand how ATSC 3.0 could enhance a move from analog to digital capabilities or upgrade existing digital services. Louis Libin, Sinclair's Vice President for Spectrum Engineering and Policy, chairs the ITU Rapporteur Group assigned to modify the Digital Handbook. Libin noted, "Adoption of the ATSC 3.0 standard as an international sanctioned offering will provide extraordinary options to many countries and adds impetus to complete our work on providing those guidelines quickly."

About ONE Media 3.0

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, USA, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.





Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.; ONE Media 3.0, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

