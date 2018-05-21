Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

09:41 ET

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that 18 of its newsrooms have earned at total of 222 Emmy® nominations so far this year. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy® Awards are the premiere television production honor presented in various sectors of the television industry, including news and documentary shows, entertainment programming and sports programming.

"To earn 222 Emmy® nominations is another powerful confirmation of our organization's commitment to excellence and award-winning storytelling," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Each and every one of our stations are dedicated to producing high impact local programming. Congratulations to all of our nominees."

Sinclair Broadcast Group's stations have received nominations in the following markets:

2018 Emmy Nominations

Market

Region

Nominations

Albany, NY

New York

5

Asheville

Southeast

17

Baltimore

National Capital

42

Birmingham

Southeast

3

Charleston

Southeast

4

Circa

National Capital

10

Flint

Michigan

14

Fresno

Northern California

3

Kalamazoo

Michigan

7

Pasco

NorthWest

1

Portland, ME

Boston/New England

13

Portland, OR

NorthWest

13

Providence

New England

5

Reno

Northern California

1

Seattle

Northwest

33

Syracuse

New York

3

Vegas

Pacific Southwest

13

Washington, DC

National Capital

35

Total Nominations:

222

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country.  Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets.  Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks.  Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms.  The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

