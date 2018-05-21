Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S.

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that 18 of its newsrooms have earned at total of 222 Emmy® nominations so far this year. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Emmy® Awards are the premiere television production honor presented in various sectors of the television industry, including news and documentary shows, entertainment programming and sports programming.
"To earn 222 Emmy® nominations is another powerful confirmation of our organization's commitment to excellence and award-winning storytelling," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Each and every one of our stations are dedicated to producing high impact local programming. Congratulations to all of our nominees."
Sinclair Broadcast Group's stations have received nominations in the following markets:
|
2018 Emmy Nominations
|
Market
|
Region
|
Nominations
|
Albany, NY
|
New York
|
5
|
Asheville
|
Southeast
|
17
|
Baltimore
|
National Capital
|
42
|
Birmingham
|
Southeast
|
3
|
Charleston
|
Southeast
|
4
|
Circa
|
National Capital
|
10
|
Flint
|
Michigan
|
14
|
Fresno
|
Northern California
|
3
|
Kalamazoo
|
Michigan
|
7
|
Pasco
|
NorthWest
|
1
|
Portland, ME
|
Boston/New England
|
13
|
Portland, OR
|
NorthWest
|
13
|
Providence
|
New England
|
5
|
Reno
|
Northern California
|
1
|
Seattle
|
Northwest
|
33
|
Syracuse
|
New York
|
3
|
Vegas
|
Pacific Southwest
|
13
|
Washington, DC
|
National Capital
|
35
|
Total Nominations:
|
222
About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-earns-222-emmy-nominations-in-local-markets-across-the-us-300651807.html
SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Share this article