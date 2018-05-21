Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S.

"To earn 222 Emmy® nominations is another powerful confirmation of our organization's commitment to excellence and award-winning storytelling," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Each and every one of our stations are dedicated to producing high impact local programming. Congratulations to all of our nominees."

Sinclair Broadcast Group's stations have received nominations in the following markets:

2018 Emmy Nominations Market Region Nominations Albany, NY New York 5 Asheville Southeast 17 Baltimore National Capital 42 Birmingham Southeast 3 Charleston Southeast 4 Circa National Capital 10 Flint Michigan 14 Fresno Northern California 3 Kalamazoo Michigan 7 Pasco NorthWest 1 Portland, ME Boston/New England 13 Portland, OR NorthWest 13 Providence New England 5 Reno Northern California 1 Seattle Northwest 33 Syracuse New York 3 Vegas Pacific Southwest 13 Washington, DC National Capital 35

Total Nominations: 222

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-earns-222-emmy-nominations-in-local-markets-across-the-us-300651807.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

