Sinclair Broadcast Group Executives To Participate On Virtual Panels At NAB's 2020 Show New York

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) announced today that several members of its executive team, including President and CEO Chris Ripley, will present virtually at NAB Show 2020 New York, which is sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasters' (NAB).

In addition to Ripley, Sinclair will be represented across various panels by Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Del Parks; Senior Vice President, Growth Networks & Content Scott Ehrlich; and Senior Vice President, Advanced Technology Mark Aitken. They will be covering a range of topics including the future of broadcast, leadership within the broadcast industry, and the effects of technology on streaming.

"The NAB show demonstrates how broadcasting, from societal changes to technological innovation, continues to transform throughout the years," said Ripley. "Sinclair's exceptional team of industry leaders looks forward to sharing our expertise with the NAB community, which continues to champion the future and growth of the media industry."

NAB New York is an annual trade show bringing broadcast content professionals from all corners of the media, entertainment, and technology ecosystem together to educate and share experiences with one another. This year, the NAB show will take place virtually from October 19, 2020 to October 29, 2020.

Sinclair's appearances at NAB Show 2020 New York include the following:

Ripley will sit on TV2025's panel "Leadership in a Time of Accelerating Change," where he will be interviewed alongside other top station group CEO's about strategy, business outlook, revenue, and M&A.

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | Time: 1:00 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. ET

Ripley will also sit on a panel, "What's Next for Next Gen TV: A Big Picture Discussion with the C-Suite" discussing how NEXTGEN TV is being deployed in the United States.

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020 | Time: 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Parks will participate in TV2025's panel "IP, Cloud: A Roadmap for New Revenue Opportunities," discussing how technology is expected to affect the way broadcasters generate revenue and cash flow in the coming five years.

Date: Thursday, October 22, 2020 | Time: 2:10 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. ET

Ehrlich will be present on TV2025's panel "Bolstering the Regional and Local Content Pipeline," where the conversation will revolve around how station groups are maximizing the impact of their content.

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020 | Time: 2:10 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. ET

Aitken will sit on a panel, "Monetizing the Future: Accelerating Change & the Case for NextGen TV" discussing how opportunities relating to NextGen TV are evolving in light of 2020's shifts in audience, revenue and programming.

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020 | Time: 1:50 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. ET

Aitken will also be participating in the ATSC 2020 NextGen Broadcast Conference panel "All Systems Go for Deployment," which will feature those who are launching ATSC 3.0 and how they plan to take advantage of the standard's capabilities.

Date: Monday, October 26, 2020 | Time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

