Sinclair Broadcast Group Introduces A New Makeover Series Featuring Tori Spelling

With a lighthearted approach this is the show where 'makeover dreams come true' according to Tori Spelling. "I love being a part of The Look! I've always loved fashion and beauty and now I get to be a part of a show that combines both. Hair, makeup, and wardrobe are so key to a woman's complete look. The head to toe finished look. I love witnessing the amazing transformations."

Highlighting the newest and best in product and talent, the show features "The Social Corner" segment hosted by pop music influencer Manika, who alongside other top online beauty influencers gives the 411 on techniques and transformations they see before their eyes. In addition, followers on social media can learn about beauty and fashion hacks as well as tried and tested beauty products used on the set as part of the transformations.

"There's never been a show before that combines television content with Augmented Reality [AR] in real time so the audience at home can try on simultaneously the looks created through the app Perfect365. We're excited to bring to our viewers high quality engaging infotainment content while providing access to know-how from top experts who work with clients every day solving real life style problems," says Arthur Hasson, COO Sinclair Programming.

Beauty legends, fashion icons, recognizable names from entertainment, and top social media influencers are featured on the show as judges and special guests. One team per episode wins the grand prize that includes a VIP vacation package from Westgate Resorts. Viewers also have the chance to win prizes - beauty and styling products featured on the show will be given out to social media followers of THE LOOK: ALL STARS (#thelookallstars).

THE LOOK: ALL STARS is a one-hour reality TV competition series, airing Sundays from June 24th, syndicated nationally across CW and MyTV Network stations. The show is focused on head to toe makeovers performed by respected established hair, makeup and fashion stylists who compete and deliver two makeovers per episode. For continuous updates on the show, participants, products used and behind the scenes follow @thelookallstars, #thelookallstars. thelookallstars.com

Dreamventure Productions is the producer of THE LOOK: ALL STARS. DVP seeks to create content that helps align entertainment, education and positivity to engage viewers across all mediums.

