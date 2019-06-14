Sinclair Broadcast Group Investigative Reporters And Editors Honored At 2019 IRE Awards

BALTIMORE, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce that Baltimore's Fox45 News will be honored at the June 13-15th Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) Awards luncheon for its 14-month investigation exposing a lack of state oversight of religious schools in the Baltimore area. "The Two Hour Diploma" won the prestigious award for "Best in Investigative Reporting" in the Broadcast/Video category for Division III, which spans television stations in market sizes 21-50. The winning news team includes Jeff Keene, Chris Papst, Carolyn Sachse, Dwayne Myers, and Kevin Drennan.

"It's a great honor for our passionate and committed journalists to be recognized with this prestigious award," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair. "It is truly a testament to the incredible work of each investigative reporter on Fox45's team. Further, the award serves to reinforce Sinclair's promise to provide the most up-to-date and in-depth reporting to its viewers locally and across the country."

In addition to Fox45 News, Sinclair's Portland-based WGME-TV was named a finalist for its investigative reporting on "Power Price Spike: State Takes Action." The 2018 investigation, which examined Maine's largest utility company to report on a mysterious spike in usage, was a finalist in the Broadcast/Video category for Division IV.

Sinclair has 43 journalists and news managers attending this year's IRE event, with Fox45 News' Chris Papst and Joce Sterman speaking on "Emotions and Accountability: The Art of Compelling Interviews;" WKRC-TV Cincinnati's Duane Pohlman on "The Uncovered Angles of Guns;" and WGME-TV Portland's Jon Chrisos and Marissa Bodnar on "Crowdsourcing to Success." Additionally, Sinclair held a pre-conference workshop for employees highlighting the excellent storytelling and best investigative practices of local and national journalists.

The annual IRE Awards recognize outstanding investigative reporting from newsrooms across the globe, with contest entries screened and judged by active journalists who are IRE members. This year's awards will be presented at the 2019 IRE Conference in Houston, Texas on Saturday, June 15th. Additionally, all entries from 2018 will be placed in the IRE Resource Center story library, allowing members to learn from each other.

For more information on Saturday's awards event, please visit https://www.ire.org/events-and-training/conferences/ire-2019/.

