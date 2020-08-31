Sinclair Broadcast Group Named A Finalist In Baltimore Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work Awards

BALTIMORE, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced that it has been named one of Baltimore Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work award finalists. Sinclair was named one of ten finalists in the large business category of companies with 100 or more employees in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

"We are proud to be honored by the Baltimore Business Journal as a finalist for best places to work in the entire Baltimore metropolitan area," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. "This recognition is very meaningful to Sinclair because it is the direct result of honest feedback from our family of Sinclair employees. Our team takes great pride in our company and its mission of connecting people with content everywhere. It is through our employees' hard work and dedication that we are able to have a positive impact in the Baltimore community, as we strive to set an example as a leading employer in the region."

The Best Places to Work award is the result of an independent survey process conducted by research firm, Quantum Workplace, in partnership with the Baltimore Business Journal. All companies that participated in the award process shared a free and anonymous survey with their employees to measure responses in various categories, including effective company leadership, work-life balance, diversity in the workplace, company benefits, staff morale, advancement opportunities and more.

The top three companies in each of the four company categories (micro, small, medium and large) will be unveiled in a special virtual award celebration event on September 24, 2020.

For more information, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore/event/164683/2020/best-places-to-work-presented-by-kaiser-permanente

