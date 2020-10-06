Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Darrell Davis Vice President Of Enterprise Business Transformation

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair") today announced that Darrell Davis has been named Vice President of Enterprise Business Transformation. In this newly created role, Davis will lead the company's business transformation program across all business functions, leveraging leading business and technology practices to deliver more effective and efficient ways of working and driving ongoing scale and growth. He will help transition the company to a data-driven enterprise, with an eye towards improving profitability, by optimizing end-to-end value-chain processes for operational efficiencies, effectiveness, agility, quality and service, and deploying machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling the business to cultivate new insights and market expansion. He will report into Brian Bark, SVP Chief Information Officer of Sinclair.

"I am excited to join and partner with Sinclair's business leaders to drive greater financial and operational performance," Mr. Davis said. "We'll accomplish this through improvements to current-state business operations and longer-term redesign of how business value is delivered."

Mr. Davis comes with more than 35 years of experience working in positions focused on process improvement and management. Prior to Sinclair, he spent nine years working as Vice President and Chief Process Improvement Officer of Enterprise Process Management at Xcelerate Solutions.

In making the announcement, Mr. Bark said, "Darrell is a seasoned industry leader with an extensive background in improving processes surrounding company profitability and growth opportunities. We are thrilled to bring him on as an addition to our team."

Mr. Davis has directed over 170 Enterprise and Lean Six Sigma projects, yielding over $300M in savings and cost avoidance. He also held senior management and VP roles with IBM, Empire Today, LLC, and RR Donnelly, primarily focused on consulting, process management, and high-level IT support services. Mr. Davis holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Industrial Engineering & Operations Research from Virginia Tech. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Agile Coach.

