Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Veteran Sports News Executive David Morgan As Vice President Of Digital Sports News

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced David Morgan will be joining the company as Vice President of Digital Sports News for the company's 21 regional sports networks (RSNs). In this role, he will oversee day-to-day editorial operations and news content strategies for the RSN digital platforms and Stadium. In addition, Morgan will be instrumental in building out and overseeing a national editorial team for the RSNs.

"I look forward to working alongside Sinclair's talented team, contributing to the continued excellence of the RSNs' premium sports coverage," said Morgan. "I'm excited to be joining Sinclair, the leader in both sports and local news broadcasting, in providing the best in sports news for fans across the country."

Morgan will lead the execution of premiere digital sports news content across the entire RSN portfolio, including Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports West, Prime Ticket and SportsTime Ohio. Working alongside RSN departments including sales, marketing, operations and other areas, Morgan will also drive digital audience growth as a cohesive strategy across all RSNs.

"David has time and again led the charge in bringing excellence to sports coverage, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him be a part of our RSN leadership team," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "With his longtime dedication to sports journalism, we look forward to David working with us on even more high-quality coverage."

In his previous roles, Morgan helped lead and grow large-scale sports news operations at USA Today Sports Media Group and Yahoo! Sports, which helped build his wealth of knowledge in strategy and development of sports content. In addition, Morgan spent 20 years at the Los Angeles Times, where he worked in various roles including as deputy sports editor. He has also been recognized by BusinessWeek as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Sports.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 190 television stations in 88 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

