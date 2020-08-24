Sinclair Broadcast Group Partners with the Salvation Army to Raise Money for Iowans Impacted by the Devastating Derecho

BALTIMORE, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) today announced its "Sinclair Cares: Iowa Storm Relief Fund" initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army that will raise money for those impacted by the Iowa Derecho. Kicking off today, this initiative encourages viewers across the country to provide support for those impacted by this destructive natural disaster. All Sinclair outlets are engaging in on-air, digital and social media efforts to support the initiative, with the company matching donations up to $25,000.

On August 10, a devastating derecho wind tore through Iowa, unleashing vicious storms that ravaged communities across the state. The storm created winds up to 140 mph, which damaged or destroyed nearly 10 million acres of crops in its path, and caused power outages that lasted for days. To show support for the Iowan agricultural community that feeds America, Sinclair is inspiring its viewers to donate to help Iowan families rebuild and get back on their feet.

"Sinclair holds a commitment to bringing accurate, real-time news updates to communities in times of distress and uncertainty such as these," said Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley. "We are proud to partner with the Salvation Army on this initiative as we encourage our viewers to band together, providing their support to our neighbors in Iowa."

Sinclair has worked with both the Salvation Army and American Red Cross in recent years to bring relief to communities during crises. The company's prior partnerships have raised money to benefit those affected by COVID; Hurricanes Harvey, Florence and Michael; the Midwest Bomb Cyclone and the March Nashville Tornadoes.

Beginning on August 24th, donations for the "Sinclair Cares: Iowa Storm Relief Fund" initiative can be made at https://salarmy.us/SinclairCares.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

