At the New York State Associated Press Association regional awards, WRGB won four awards, and WHAM won two awards including Best Documentary on the opioid epidemic.

WJAR and WGME each won an Emmy award at the New England/Boston Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. WJAR won the prestigious Emmy Award for best newscast. KRCG earned two awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association for its "Stop Bullying" campaign and best feature story.

"It was another proud night for our news operations and an honor to be recognized for excellence by our peers," said Scott Livingston, SVP of News at Sinclair Broadcast Group. "From coast to coast, our newsrooms continue to demonstrate their commitment to producing local news that has real impact on the communities we serve."

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the greatest number of award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-broadcast-group-racks-up-awards-for-journalistic-excellence-including-best-newscast-300660846.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

