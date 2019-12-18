Sinclair Broadcast Group Raises Minimum Hourly Wage to $15

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. ("Sinclair" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its minimum hourly wage will increase to $15 for all applicable employees, effective December 29, 2019. The increase will impact the wages of employees whose minimum wage was previously tied to state and federal mandates.

"At Sinclair, we recognize that we would be nothing without our hardworking and dedicated employees," said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and CEO. "This is why we continually work to improve our practices, policies and benefits. With this latest change, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the professional and personal lives of so many valuable members of our team."

Committed to being an 'Employer of Choice,' Sinclair has recently implemented additional employee-benefit actions that demonstrate Sinclair's commitment to social responsibility, employee satisfaction and further cements the Company as a leader in the broadcast space, setting new benchmarks to advance and modernize the industry. Additional benefits include:

Increasing the 401K Company match

Company match Reducing the waiting period for benefits to begin

Improving paid time off benefits

Maintaining and enhancing affordable health care

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sbgi.net

