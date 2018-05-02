Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms

While Sony has advised its subscribers that it will replace our stations with certain on demand content, that content represents just a fraction of the programming Sinclair's stations provide and does not include any of our award-winning news or popular syndicated programming. Even the network programming that Sony now has will not be available until after it has aired on our stations and will not include live sports programming. Sony promotes PlayStation Vue as a "live streaming TV service with sports, news and your favorite must-watch shows," which is no longer the case with respect to Sinclair's stations.

"We regret Sony was not willing to meet certain requirements for carrying our stations," stated Barry Faber, Sinclair's EVP Network Relations & Distribution. "We remind Sony subscribers that there are other video distributor options available to receive our broadcast stations' programming, including Sony's direct competitor YouTube TV, which continues to carry stations that Sony has dropped. Fortunately, subscribers to PlayStation Vue can terminate their subscriptions with ease and without termination fees."

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. Pro forma for the Tribune acquisition and related station divestitures, the Company will own, operate and/or provide services to 215 television stations in 102 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and operates the most award-winning news rooms in the industry and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms.

